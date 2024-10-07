Our Chocolate Pie Cookies Turn Your Favorite Dessert Handheld

Samantha Caccamise
·2 min read

Yields: 10 servings

Prep Time: 10 mins

Total Time: 50 mins

Ingredients

Whipped Chocolate Ganache

  • 1 c.

    (170 g.) semisweet chocolate chips

  • 1 c.

    heavy cream

Cookies

  • 2 c.

    (240 g.) all-purpose flour

  • 3 tbsp.

    unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 1 tsp.

    baking powder

  • 1/2 tsp.

    baking soda

  • 1/2 tsp.

    kosher salt

  • 1 c.

    (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted, cooled

  • 1/2 c.

    (110 g.) packed brown sugar

  • 1/4 c.

    (50 g.) granulated sugar

  • 2

    large eggs

  • 1 tsp.

    pure vanilla extract

  • 3/4 c.

    Oreo shells (from about 10 full Oreos)

Whipped Cream & Assembly

  • 1 c.

    heavy cream

  • 2 tbsp.

    confectioners' sugar

  • 1 tsp.

    pure vanilla extract

  • Pinch of kosher salt

  • Chocolate curls or shavings, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Whipped Chocolate Ganache

  1. Place chips in a medium heatproof bowl. In a small pot over medium heat, heat cream until small bubbles begin to form around edges of pan. (Do not bring to a boil.) Pour cream over chips. Let sit 1 minute, then thoroughly whisk until chocolate and cream are combined and smooth.

  2. Place plastic wrap over ganache and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to 1 hour.

Cookies

  1. Preheat oven to 350º. Add Oreo shells into a food processor or blender and pulse until finely ground.

  2. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt and Oreo cookies.

  3. In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer on medium-high speed, beat butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until well combined. Add eggs one at a time, beating to blend after each addition. Beat in vanilla.

  4. Slowly add dry ingredients, folding with a spatula until just combined. Using a large cookie scoop (about 3 Tbsp.), scoop dough onto 2 parchment-lined baking sheets.

  5. Bake cookies until edges are set and centers puff slightly, 12 to 14 minutes.

  6. Immediately use a large measuring cup to create a well in center of cookies. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool.

Whipped Cream & Assembly

  1. In a large bowl, using handheld mixer on medium-high speed, beat cream, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and salt until stiff peaks form, about 5 minutes.

  2. Transfer ganache to a medium bowl. Using handheld mixer, beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes.

  3. Top each cookie with about 2 Tbsp. whipped ganache and a dollop of whipped cream. Garnish with chocolate curls or shavings (if using).

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories