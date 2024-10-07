Our Chocolate Pie Cookies Turn Your Favorite Dessert Handheld
Yields: 10 servings
Prep Time: 10 mins
Total Time: 50 mins
Ingredients
Whipped Chocolate Ganache
1 c.
(170 g.) semisweet chocolate chips
1 c.
heavy cream
Cookies
2 c.
(240 g.) all-purpose flour
3 tbsp.
unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tsp.
baking powder
1/2 tsp.
baking soda
1/2 tsp.
kosher salt
1 c.
(2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted, cooled
1/2 c.
(110 g.) packed brown sugar
1/4 c.
(50 g.) granulated sugar
2
large eggs
1 tsp.
pure vanilla extract
3/4 c.
Oreo shells (from about 10 full Oreos)
Whipped Cream & Assembly
1 c.
heavy cream
2 tbsp.
confectioners' sugar
1 tsp.
pure vanilla extract
Pinch of kosher salt
Chocolate curls or shavings, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Whipped Chocolate Ganache
Place chips in a medium heatproof bowl. In a small pot over medium heat, heat cream until small bubbles begin to form around edges of pan. (Do not bring to a boil.) Pour cream over chips. Let sit 1 minute, then thoroughly whisk until chocolate and cream are combined and smooth.
Place plastic wrap over ganache and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to 1 hour.
Cookies
Preheat oven to 350º. Add Oreo shells into a food processor or blender and pulse until finely ground.
In a medium bowl, whisk flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt and Oreo cookies.
In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer on medium-high speed, beat butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until well combined. Add eggs one at a time, beating to blend after each addition. Beat in vanilla.
Slowly add dry ingredients, folding with a spatula until just combined. Using a large cookie scoop (about 3 Tbsp.), scoop dough onto 2 parchment-lined baking sheets.
Bake cookies until edges are set and centers puff slightly, 12 to 14 minutes.
Immediately use a large measuring cup to create a well in center of cookies. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool.
Whipped Cream & Assembly
In a large bowl, using handheld mixer on medium-high speed, beat cream, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, and salt until stiff peaks form, about 5 minutes.
Transfer ganache to a medium bowl. Using handheld mixer, beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes.
Top each cookie with about 2 Tbsp. whipped ganache and a dollop of whipped cream. Garnish with chocolate curls or shavings (if using).
You Might Also Like