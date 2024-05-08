Chris Pine 'stunned' by Wonder Woman 3's cancellation
The Star Trek actor, who played Steve Trevor in 2017's Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, couldn't believe it when Warner Bros. decided to pull the plug on a threequel following a leadership change at DC Studios. "I'm stunned that they said no to a billion-dollar franchise and decided to pivot elsewhere," Pine said to Business Insider. "I don't know what the reasoning was behind that; it's above my pay grade, but Wonder Woman is an incredible character; Patty is such a thoughtful director."