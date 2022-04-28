Chrissy Teigen shows off her toned arms in $190 Catwoman-like bodysuit
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Can we please take a moment to appreciate Chrissy Teigen's toned arms?
The 36-year-old model was photographed in New York City on Wednesday wearing a $190 black bodysuit from Live the Process (shop here), which perfectly showed off her taut abs and muscular arms.
Teigen was in New York to promote "The Way Down," a new HBO docuseries in which she acted as executive producer role.
Spotted outside of a hotel with her security team, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum wore a cheeky cut-out black bodysuit from the luxe athleisure brand Live the Process.
The jersey bodysuit features a cut-out design near the upper abs and is made from stretchy jersey fabric.
Live the Process Orion Bodysuit
Teigen paired the bodysuit with a $620 baseball cap from Saint Laurent (shop here) and black APL Techloom Bliss sneakers (shop here).
For fans looking to replicate the cookbook author's workout-ready outfit, we gathered nine bodysuits that will fit the bill (for less!). To shop our top picks, scroll below.
Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit (Shop in Canada)
Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit (Shop in the U.S.)
Lululemon Align Onesie 8"
Reformation Dev Ecostretch Short Jumpsuit
Girlfriend Collective Scoop Back Cycling Short Bodysuit
SKIMS Black Seamless Sculpting Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Free People Astro Onesie
Twik Stretch Ribbed Romper
Pretty Little Thing Shape Black Slinky Scoop Neck Unitard
P.E. Nation Blast Unitard
