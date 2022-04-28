Chrissy Teigen shows off her toned arms in $190 Catwoman-like bodysuit

MOTHER'S DAY:

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·1 min read
Chrissy Teigen, chrissy teigen wearing black cut-out bodysuit, baseball cap and holding jacket outside of hotel in new york city
Sporty Spice! Chrissy Teigen shows off toned figure in $190 black bodysuit (Photos via Getty & SSENSE)

Can we please take a moment to appreciate Chrissy Teigen's toned arms?

The 36-year-old model was photographed in New York City on Wednesday wearing a $190 black bodysuit from Live the Process (shop here), which perfectly showed off her taut abs and muscular arms.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a $190 Live the Process black Orion Bodysuit, a black baseball cap and black APL sneakers while out and about in New York City
Chrissy Teigen wearing a $190 Live the Process black Orion Bodysuit while out and about in New York City (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Teigen was in New York to promote "The Way Down," a new HBO docuseries in which she acted as executive producer role.

Spotted outside of a hotel with her security team, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum wore a cheeky cut-out black bodysuit from the luxe athleisure brand Live the Process.

The jersey bodysuit features a cut-out design near the upper abs and is made from stretchy jersey fabric.

Live the Process Orion Bodysuit

asian model with red hair wearing white sneakers, white socks and black cut-out Live the Process Orion Bodysuit (Photo via SSENSE)
Live the Process Orion Bodysuit (Photo via SSENSE)

$190 at SSENSE

Teigen paired the bodysuit with a $620 baseball cap from Saint Laurent (shop here) and black APL Techloom Bliss sneakers (shop here).

For fans looking to replicate the cookbook author's workout-ready outfit, we gathered nine bodysuits that will fit the bill (for less!). To shop our top picks, scroll below.

Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit (Shop in Canada)

Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit (Shop in the U.S.)

brunette model wearing black Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit (Photo via Nordstrom)
Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit (Photo via Nordstrom)

$128 CAD at Nordstrom Canada

$98 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

Lululemon Align Onesie 8"

model wearing black Lululemon Align Onesie 8
Lululemon Align Onesie 8" (Photo via Lululemon)

$128 at Lululemon

Reformation Dev Ecostretch Short Jumpsuit

model wearing short black jumpsuit and sneakers Dev Ecostretch Short Jumpsuit (Photo via Reformation)
Dev Ecostretch Short Jumpsuit (Photo via Reformation)

$128 at Reformation

Girlfriend Collective Scoop Back Cycling Short Bodysuit

Girlfriend Collective Scoop Back Cycling Short Bodysuit with white and pink sneakers (Photo via Simons)
Girlfriend Collective Scoop Back Cycling Short Bodysuit (Photo via Simons)

$108 at Simons

SKIMS Black Seamless Sculpting Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

model wearing Black Seamless Sculpting Mid-Thigh Bodysuit (Photo via SKIMS)
Black Seamless Sculpting Mid-Thigh Bodysuit (Photo via SKIMS)

$114 at SKIMS

Free People Astro Onesie

blonde model wearing long black Astro Onesie (Photo via Free People)
Astro Onesie (Photo via Free People)

$113 at Free People

Twik Stretch Ribbed Romper

model with afro and yellow sunglasses wearing black Twik Stretch Ribbed Romper (Photo via Simons)
Twik Stretch Ribbed Romper (Photo via Simons)

$49 at Simons

Pretty Little Thing Shape Black Slinky Scoop Neck Unitard

model holding long ponytail wearing black Shape Black Slinky Scoop Neck Unitard (Photo via Pretty Little Thing)
Shape Black Slinky Scoop Neck Unitard (Photo via Pretty Little Thing)

$60 at Pretty Little Thing

P.E. Nation Blast Unitard

model wearing black sneakers and black and white P.E. Nation Blast Unitard (Photo via Farfetch)
P.E. Nation Blast Unitard (Photo via Farfetch)

$247 at Farfetch

