Chrissy Teigen shows off her toned arms in $190 Catwoman-like bodysuit

Sporty Spice! Chrissy Teigen shows off toned figure in $190 black bodysuit (Photos via Getty & SSENSE)

Can we please take a moment to appreciate Chrissy Teigen's toned arms?

The 36-year-old model was photographed in New York City on Wednesday wearing a $190 black bodysuit from Live the Process (shop here), which perfectly showed off her taut abs and muscular arms.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a $190 Live the Process black Orion Bodysuit while out and about in New York City (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Teigen was in New York to promote "The Way Down," a new HBO docuseries in which she acted as executive producer role.

Spotted outside of a hotel with her security team, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum wore a cheeky cut-out black bodysuit from the luxe athleisure brand Live the Process.

The jersey bodysuit features a cut-out design near the upper abs and is made from stretchy jersey fabric.

Live the Process Orion Bodysuit (Photo via SSENSE)

$190 at SSENSE

Teigen paired the bodysuit with a $620 baseball cap from Saint Laurent (shop here) and black APL Techloom Bliss sneakers (shop here).

For fans looking to replicate the cookbook author's workout-ready outfit, we gathered nine bodysuits that will fit the bill (for less!). To shop our top picks, scroll below.

Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit (Photo via Nordstrom)

$128 CAD at Nordstrom Canada

$98 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

Lululemon Align Onesie 8" (Photo via Lululemon)

$128 at Lululemon

Dev Ecostretch Short Jumpsuit (Photo via Reformation)

$128 at Reformation

Girlfriend Collective Scoop Back Cycling Short Bodysuit (Photo via Simons)

$108 at Simons

Black Seamless Sculpting Mid-Thigh Bodysuit (Photo via SKIMS)

$114 at SKIMS

Astro Onesie (Photo via Free People)

$113 at Free People

Twik Stretch Ribbed Romper (Photo via Simons)

$49 at Simons

Shape Black Slinky Scoop Neck Unitard (Photo via Pretty Little Thing)

$60 at Pretty Little Thing

P.E. Nation Blast Unitard (Photo via Farfetch)

$247 at Farfetch

