Christie Brinkley, 69, considers ditching her 'signature' blonde hair for grey locks

Christie Brinkley is pondering over whether she wants to ditch her "signature" blonde hair in favour of going fully grey. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Christie Brinkley isn't afraid of changing her hair colour.

The 69-year-old former Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a carousel of photos of herself enjoying a little bit of grey — both in the sky and in her hair.

In the snaps, Brinkley flashed her pearly-white smile as she enjoyed the waves crashing on the beach. As she took in the ocean air, she kept warm wearing a long light brown tweed coat, blue ripped jeans, a navy blue sweater and tan Chelsea boots.

Brinkley also let her long blonde hair flow naturally in the wind, showing off the strands of grey around her roots and sideburns.

"Grey sky! Grey hair! The second you see grey hair, it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs: 'To keep or not to keep?' Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace," Brinkley wrote in the caption to her post. "My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it's more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out! Happy Sunday!"

Lot's of fans took to the comments of Brinkley's post to show the model some love as she embraces aging.

"Go natural to encourage more women to embrace the beauty of aging gracefully. Nothing wrong with silver/grey/white hair. It's all about how you own the beauty of it," one fan wrote.

"Personal choice... Grey hair is just a colour. Bottom line is that you're beautiful no matter your hair colour. Hair colour does not indicate beauty nor youth. It's irrelevant!" another penned.

"And OK to change your mind as many times/as often as you wish. Just like the clouds do," added an Instagram user.

"Any colour goes with your smile," someone raved.

Others were still supportive but encouraged Brinkley to keep her signature blonde locks.

Story continues

"You're gorgeous regardless, but I think you should remain a California blonde!" someone shared.

"I've always loved your blonde hair. I would keep it. It goes with your youthful face and personality!" someone else suggested.

"Stay blonde. Your platinum hair is gorgeous but blonde is your trademark," one person wrote.

On her birthday last month on Feb. 2, Brinkley took to Instagram to share that she feels "grateful" to turn 69 and that "those days of hiding our age are over."

For her post, she shared a collage of magazine covers, all of which highlighted her age over time.

"My days were numbered! Literally! Christie at 40, 45, 50, 55, 60," Brinkley began her caption. "I present the evidence here on these smattering of the covers all proclaiming my age! Lol! Even I got into the numbers act myself when I put my age on the cover of my book, 'Timeless Beauty.' I was 61 and I wrote that book because we have more control these days over those numbers than they have over us!

"Those days of hiding our age are over. I'm 69 and I feel grateful! And I've learned that gratitude is the key to happiness! I have survived a lot, and what didn't kill me, did indeed make me stronger, wiser, and I truly look at each day as a gift to celebrate! I love my life! I love my job. I'm always looking for products or projects that will make people happy, and that in turn makes me happy! Win win!"

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.