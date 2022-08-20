Christie Brinkley, 68, shared her beauty routine — and it includes this $64 lip plumper

Christie Brinkley shared her go-to lip gloss with her 797K Instagram followers. Images via Getty, Instagram/ChristieBrinkley.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Christie Brinkley is sharing her model makeup secrets in her latest Instagram post.

The 68-year-old gave fans a behind the scenes look at her beauty routine with a short video clip, which was set to a cover of Eurythmics's Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).

"First I use a little foundation, then a nude lip liner, a touch of powder to set, then I add my dreamy Lip Plump and Sculpt in the colour 'Christie' by SBLA Beauty," she wrote. "Then I go out and make my sweet dreams come true."

Brinkley's 797,000 followers quickly flooded the post with comments, calling her soft makeup look "just dreamy."

"#Puckerup" commented makeup artist and SBLA Beauty founder, Sandy Linter.

"So elegant. I remember your first beauty book from the 1980s. Full of amazing tips that I still use today," raved another.

"Love it! Looking gorgeous Christie," commented one fan.

Brinkley's plumping lip gloss has made several appearances on her Instagram account in the past, as it actually hails from her makeup artist's own line, SBLA Beauty.

Limited Edition - Double the Plump Lip Plump & Sculpt. Image via SBLA Beauty.

$65 CAD/$52 USD at SBLA Beauty

Brinkley collaborated with Linter to create the limited-edition lip plumper, which she says delivers "immediate results."

According to the brand, the gloss is formulated with a proprietary blend containing phytonutrient-based LIPerfection technology, hyaluronic acid, ceramides and a triple peptide blend.

The result is a gloss that helps plumps the lips, reduces fine lines, enhances shape and lip colour, provides hydration and increases lip fullness in every swipe. The gloss can be worn on its own, or as a plumping topper over your favourite lipstick colours.

“Everyone loves a great natural pink. It’s my quintessential perfect colour for day or night," Brinkley said. "Goes well with anything I wear and I can layer it with any other colours. I have always wanted to have my name on everyone's lips and here it is!"

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.