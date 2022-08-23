Christie Brinkley, 68, swears by this lip-plumping gloss — and it's on sale

Christie Brinkley's go-to lip plumper is on sale (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Christie Brinkley is no stranger to sharing her beauty secrets with her followers, and the model isn't sparing any details.

On Monday, the 68-year-old let fans know about a must-have beauty sale on her go-to lip plumping gloss.

"From my lips to your ears...The sale on all SBLA Beauty products continues today, including our bestselling lip plumpers," she wrote.

Normally retailing for $65 CAD/$52 USD, the Double the Plump Lip Plump & Sculpt gloss is included in SBLA's current sitewide sale. Shoppers can currently save up to 30 per cent on their SBLA order, depending on how many items they purchase. Customers can save 10 per cent on one item, 20 per cent on two items, and 30 per cent off of three or more products.

Limited Edition - Double the Plump Lip Plump & Sculpt. Image via SBLA Beauty.

From $46 CAD/$36 USD $65 CAD/$52 USD at SBLA Beauty

Brinkley's 797,000 followers were loving the playful collection of photos, writing that Brinkley looked "beautiful as always."

"Fantastic photo shoot Christie!" wrote one follower.

"Lovely in every picture," added another.

Eagle-eyed fans even caught a "photobomb" in one of the images, as Brinkley's daughter Alexa Ray Joel can be spotted in the background.

"I spy an Alexa," commented one fan.

Brinkley's plumping lip gloss has made several appearances on her Instagram account in the past, as it actually hails from her makeup artist's own line, SBLA Beauty.

Brinkley collaborated with makeup artist Sandy Linter to create the limited-edition lip plumper, which she says delivers "immediate results."

According to the brand, the gloss is formulated with a proprietary blend containing phytonutrient-based LIPerfection technology, hyaluronic acid, ceramides and a triple peptide blend.

The result is a gloss that helps plumps the lips, reduces fine lines, enhances shape and lip colour, provides hydration and increases lip fullness in every swipe. The gloss can be worn on its own, or as a plumping topper over your favourite lipstick colours.

“Everyone loves a great natural pink. It’s my quintessential perfect colour for day or night," Brinkley said. "Goes well with anything I wear and I can layer it with any other colours. I have always wanted to have my name on everyone's lips and here it is!"

