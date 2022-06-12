'Ageless' Christie Brinkley uses this $64 lip plumper for 'immediate results'

Christie Brinkley let fans in on her secret to plump lips. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Christie Brinkley knows that behind every photo, there's "a village" of people bringing everything together.

In a recent Instagram post, the 68-year-old model gave fans a behind the scenes look at her upcoming shoot for Social Life magazine.

She shouted out her glam squad for their work, writing, "It takes a village...hair colour by Kathleen, hair style by Mitch Barry, makeup by Sandy Linter."

Brinkley's 785,000 followers quickly flooded the post with comments, calling her the "epitome of ageless beauty."

"With natural beauty inside and out, you radiate," wrote one follower.

"As beautiful as ever!" raved another.

"Love your hair! And the lip gloss too," commented one fan.

Brinkley revealed the plumping lip gloss she used actually hails from her makeup artist's own line, SBLA Beauty.

Limited Edition - Double the Plump Lip Plump & Sculpt. Image via SBLA Beauty.

$65 CAD/$52 USD at SBLA Beauty

Brinkley collaborated with Linter to create the limited-edition lip plumper, which she says delivers "immediate results."

According to the brand, the gloss is formulated with a proprietary blend containing phytonutrient-based LIPerfection technology, hyaluronic acid, ceramides and a triple peptide blend.

The result is a gloss that helps plumps the lips, reduces fine lines, enhances shape and lip colour, provides hydration and increases lip fullness in every swipe. The gloss can be worn on its own, or as a plumping topper over your favourite lipstick colours.

“Everyone loves a great natural pink. It’s my quintessential perfect colour for day or night," Brinkley said. "Goes well with anything I wear and I can layer it with any other colours. I have always wanted to have my name on everyone's lips and here it is!"

