Christina Aguilera’s new feathered lob haircut is a far cry from her usual bombshell blowout

Christina Aguilera just popped on Instagram with more evidence that mid-length hair is the way forward. The icon shared a video sporting a feathery, layered mid-length style and it's so far from her trademark bombshell blowouts.

The choppy lob was made up of several nods to the 00s; the deep side part, the flicky layers, the peroxide blonde. It feels so nostalgic in the very best way.

Of course, she stuck to the white-blonde hue we rarely see her without (though she has had recent stints as a redhead). Honestly, the hair is so uniform in one consistent shade of blonde that it almost looks like fabric or fur. Mother is mothering.

While at first, we thought it was a brand new style, we suspect the video may have been filmed 2-3 months ago when Xtina was sporting a similar length of hair.

Though, back then we saw it styled in a slick wet-look and it was mostly one length, this new clip shows it soft and fluffy with feathery volume and a whole lot more layers. The dirty root has also been replaced with flawless allover colour. We're trying to do the calculations but honestly, we're lost.

It could be a wig, seeing as she was back sporting long tresses over Super Bowl weekend last week. But could it be that this is her natural hair length without all the extensions? Because looking closely, it seems longer than a few months ago.

Whether she's returned to this length or it's a video from a few months ago, either way, she looks cracking.

