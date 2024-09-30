Christine Lampard unveils towering birthday cake for mini-me daughter Patricia

Christine Lampard has shared a glimpse inside her daughter Patricia's birthday celebrations.

In a post shared to social media on Monday, the TV presenter, who shares Patricia and Freddie with her husband Frank, uploaded a series of snapshots taken throughout the month of September.

The TV star shares Freddie and Patricia with her husband Frank Lampard (Instagram)

Amongst the images, she included a jaw-dropping snap of her little girl's incredible birthday cake.

To mark her daughter's sixth birthday, doting mum Christine treated Patricia to a ginormous candyfloss pink bake encrusted with technicolour bubbles, sparkling flowers, unicorns, footballs and a giant rainbow which appeared to flow down over the cake's side.

Christine shared a glimpse of her daughter's incredible cake (Instagram)

For added wow factor, the show-stopping cake also featured a gold-trimmed '6' and a personalised topper bearing Patricia's name.

Christine, 45, appeared to pull out all the stops on her daughter's big day. While Patricia's cake stole the limelight, the mother-of-two also arranged for a playful backdrop in the form of a colourful 'flower shop'.

In the image, a flamingo pink shop front takes centre stage, complete with faux window boxes and a striped awning. An ornate swirling sign above the door read: "Patricia's flower shop."

Christine welcomed Patricia in September 2018 (Instagram)

The star's fans and friends were quick to send their well-wishes in the comments section. "Wow 6 already! Happy birthday Patricia," wrote one follower, while a second chimed in: "Gorgeous. Such an amazing cake!" and a third sweetly added: "Beautiful pics. Birthday wishes to wee Patricia. Party looks amazing!"

Loved-up couple Christine and Frank don't appear to be in any rush to expand their adorable brood.

When asked by the Sunday Telegraph whether the couple had plans to expand their family, Christine replied: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck."

The couple share two children together (Getty Images)

Christine is also a hands-on stepmother to Frank's two daughters whom he shares with his ex-partner, Spanish model Elen Rivas.

During an interview with Woman & Home, the former The One Show host explained how Isla and Luna have mastered their roles as big sisters. "My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever," she said. "You can see them show off a little bit when they're around.

Frank and Christine are raising their brood in London (Instagram)

"Patricia drew pictures for them the other day and she was excited, waiting for them to arrive. The girls are great with them, so we're very lucky."

Frank and Christine started dating in 2009 before later tying the knot in a lavish London ceremony in 2015. The family now reside in the capital in a beautiful £10 million home.