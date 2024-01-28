Christine Lampard wows in figure-hugging wedding guest dress in unearthed photo with Frank

Frank Lampard and Christine Lampard attend wedding (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Christine Lampard looked amazing in a one-shoulder wedding guest dress in an unearthed photo from last year.

The Loose Women host shared a happy memory from Ashely Cole's Italian wedding in aid of wishing her close friend a happy birthday. The never-before-seen throwback photo from the summer of 2023 showed Christine perched on a bench alongside her friend Jasmine and husband Frank Lampard, looking absolutely gorgeous in her electric blue design.

Christine Lampard shared a stunning throwback wedding guest photo from last summer (Instagram)

With half-empty glasses of Aperol Spritz in front of them and Christine throwing her head back with laughter, it looked like the couple were having the time of their lives.

The Lorraine host and former Chelsea manager Frank joined a star-studded guest list including John Terry and Sam Faiers to celebrate former footballer Ashley's wedding to partner Sharon Canu.

(Instagram)

Held at the five-star hotel La Vecchia Posta in Ladispoli near Rome, the oceanfront event featured a live orchestra, giant floral installments, and a spectacular firework display.

At the time, Christine – who raises children Patricia, four, and Freddie, two, with Frank – was pictured in her figure-hugging wedding guest dress, enjoying the sunshine alongside her husband during a rare child-free weekend.

The relaxed, sun-soaked event couldn't have been more different than the couple's own nuptials at St Paul's church in Knightsbridge, London.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 (Photo: Rex)

The formal winter wedding, held just five days before Christmas on December 20, 2015, saw the church filled with celebrity guests from the realms of football and presenting, before they kept the party going at private members' club The Arts Club.

Christine was a breathtaking bride in a plunging lace dress designed by Suzanne Neville, which she teamed with sparkly heels and a tulle embroidered veil secured in her chignon.

christine bleakley frank lampard

The day was all the more emotional since Frank's late mum Pat was missing from the proceedings, having sadly passed away from pneumonia in 2008, one year before Frank met Christine at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Reflecting on her big day during a Loose Women debate, Christine said it was still a highly emotional subject for the couple.

"I'm not going to cry saying this but he said he saw lots of her in me. He could imagine us going for afternoon tea and shopping together. He got emotional with his speech," she said.

Former GMB host Piers Morgan, who made the guest list alongside the likes of Ant McPartlin and Holly Willoughby, also shed some light on the ceremony in one of his old Daily Mail columns.

He reported that Frank had described Christine as his best friend and praised her for embodying similar qualities to his mother. "As you all know, I was a mummy’s boy," Frank declared.

"My biggest regret is mum died before she ever got to meet Christine because they’re so similar, like two peas from the same pod."