Christmas comes early at seaside town

Holidaymakers will experience the sights and sounds of Christmas in August [East Riding of Yorkshire Council]

An East Yorkshire resort is trialling a unique way to bring in visitors out of season - by celebrating Christmas in August.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council will bring Bridmas Day to Bridlington on Wednesday 7 August to promote its winter events and attractions to summer holidaymakers.

Yuletide-themed events will take over venues and services including Bridlington Spa, Sewerby Hall and Gardens and even the iconic land trains.

Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said the aim is to "show that Bridlington isn't just a summer destination" and that it is also a "fantastic place" to come at Christmas.

'It's certainly unusual'

Attractions on the day include festive-themed beach activities, a screening of Christmas film Elf and cafes serving treats normally consumed in December.

Some attractions will also have decorations up.

Elsewhere, the town's land train will be playing festive hits, and there will be a free swimming session from 10:00 to 11:00 BST at East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

The town's panto stars will also make an appearance around the town to promote this year's performance of Jack And The Beanstalk at Bridlington Spa.

Mr Coultish said: “It’s certainly unusual, bringing Christmas to the seaside in the height of summer, but we really hope people will join in the festive fun."

