Christmas trees are on sale at Amazon — plus, get a free Echo Pop and Smart Plug
It's time to bring your holiday decor into the 21st century! Just ask Alexa to turn on those twinkling lights.
Every year, my wife and I put up our tree and tell ourselves we're going to get a new one; the skinny 6-foot tree we bought years ago for our apartment just isn't cutting it anymore, and allergies are preventing us from getting a real one. But every year, Christmas passes us by, and we don't upgrade. Well, this may finally be the year — Amazon is giving away a free Echo Pop and Amazon Smart Plug with the purchase of select trees, most of which are already on sale, and I really love a tech deal.
And how's this for even more holiday cheer? The deal isn't just for the insanely expensive trees. There are even options under $60, which is less than you'd pay for the Echo Pop and Smart Plug without a tree. Ready to deck those halls? Check out some of our favorite options below.
Don't need a full-size tree but still want the gadgets plus a good deal? This 3-footer is under $60 and is perfect for sitting on a table.
If you're a nontraditionalist, introduce this chic white tree into your home. Pre-lit with 300 white bulbs, this slim tree (just 29 inches wide) will fit in any corner or narrow spot.
Said a fan, "I want to do designer trees. I think of a white tree as my canvas, and it needs to be a true white. This one wins!"
This "real feel" Douglas Fir lookalike stands 6.5 feet, making it ideal for smaller rooms and apartments.
"Very nice tree," shared a merry shopper. "It was very easy to set up. No fluff needed like other brand trees in the market. The leaves look real and the tree is full once you set up. Very useful for people who look for an easy setup artificial Christmas tree."
Another "real feel" fir, this tree stands a regal 7.5 feet, and you can switch the lights from white to multicolored.
"Stunner!" said a verified shopper. "Honestly, I cannot say enough positive things about this tree! It's quite sturdy (the base and hinged branches) and easy enough for two people to set up and fluff ... It is very full, wider than I expected, and you cannot see the inside trunk or branches. It looks so real."
If you don't have a helpful elf, this full pre-lit Frasier Grande arrives adorned with white lights. At 7.5 feet, the "real feel" tree is a stunner with its natural-looking branches.
One shopper offered this rave: "It's honestly the best faux tree in the world. Words don't describe how much joy this tree brings to me each year. She is big, so you need to be willing to sacrifice a good amount of floor space, but it is so worth it. The lights are a gorgeous LED that really glows. ... The branches look so real and make hanging ornaments so much more pleasant than old-school faux pine branches that poke you and shed all over the place."
