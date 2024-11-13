Christmas trees are on sale at Amazon — plus, get a free Echo Pop and Smart Plug

It's time to bring your holiday decor into the 21st century! Just ask Alexa to turn on those twinkling lights.

Every year, my wife and I put up our tree and tell ourselves we're going to get a new one; the skinny 6-foot tree we bought years ago for our apartment just isn't cutting it anymore, and allergies are preventing us from getting a real one. But every year, Christmas passes us by, and we don't upgrade. Well, this may finally be the year — Amazon is giving away a free Echo Pop and Amazon Smart Plug with the purchase of select trees, most of which are already on sale, and I really love a tech deal.

And how's this for even more holiday cheer? The deal isn't just for the insanely expensive trees. There are even options under $60, which is less than you'd pay for the Echo Pop and Smart Plug without a tree. Ready to deck those halls? Check out some of our favorite options below.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.