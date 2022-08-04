Cindy Crawford shares new photos from her lavish lakeside retreat: 'This is paradise'

Cindy Crawford shared a photo dump from her lakeside retreat on Instagram. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Cindy Crawford is jumping on the photo dump trend.

On Wednesday, the 56-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to post a series of photos from her summer getaway with her 6.7 million followers.

In the first slide, the mother-of-two shared a snap of her and her husband, Rande Gerber, with their legs resting on a table. In the background, the couple's lakeside retreat was on full display, complete with books, candles and a canoe hanging from the ceiling.

Notably, Crawford donned fuzzy brown slippers with bright red maple leafs, leading many to believe that she's relaxing at her cottage in Muskoka, Ont. Although Crawford hasn't officially revealed her location, her family often vacation in the Canadian destination for much of the summer.

In the other photos, the brunette bombshell showed fans snapshots of the stunning scenery, the book she's reading and an image of her scrumptious breakfast.

"First photo dump of the summer," Crawford captioned the post alongside the selfie emoji.

In the comments, fans were quick to wish her a peaceful vacation and tried to sleuth out if she was in Canada or not.

"This place looks like paradise and I feel so at ease just looking at all of these photos!" commented a follower.

"This definitely looks like Muskoka, I recognize the beautiful lake from when I went there a few years ago. It's the most wonderful place in the world!" shared someone else.

"Lakeside loving! This is paradise! I hope you relax and enjoy your happy place!" wrote a fan.

"I have a strong suspicion you're in Canada, and I love everything about that," added another.

Located two hours north of Toronto, Muskoka can be as exclusive or beautiful as the Hamptons, and is frequented by many celebrities including Tom Hanks, Goldie Hawn, Steven Spielberg, Shania Twain and of course, the Crawfords.

Story continues

In 2008, the model and her beau built their lakeside retreat on a seven-acre private island in central Ontario and have tried to visit almost every summer.

Over the weekend, the model shared a loved-up snap of her and Rande soaking up the sun. She wore a white, long-sleeve coverup with white tassels while her husband kept it casual in a green t-shirt and tan shorts.

"Welcome to Gerber Island," she captioned the post.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.