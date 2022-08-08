Cindy Crawford shares new video of her lavish lake vacation: 'Best place on earth!'

Cindy Crawford posted a video with clips from her summer lakeside getaway. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Cindy Crawford is having a summer to remember.

Over the weekend, the 56-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share a video compilation of highlights from her glamorous lakeside getaway with her 6.7 million followers.

In the clip, the mother-of-two and her husband, Rande Gerber, cuddled up on a jet ski and rode off into the crystal clear waters. The model donned a white swimsuit coverup with oversized sunglasses and a beige sun hat. Her beau, who was driving the water vehicle, opted for a baseball cap, a white t-shirt and grey swimming trunks.

Also in the video, Crawford posted clips of a vase of sunflowers, a torrential downpour, floating clouds and a refreshing drink overlooking a peaceful lake.

"Feels like summer," she captioned the post alongside a sunflower emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the brunette bombshell's summery video and expressed their desire to join her.

"Wonderful place, it is so beautiful there!" wrote a follower.

"Beautiful, enjoy — it looks like such fun!" commented another.

"Are you at your Canadian cottage?" asked a fan. "It's the best place on earth!"

"You guys look amazing and happy! Such a great couple," shared someone else.

Although Crawford hasn't officially revealed her location, her family has a cottage in Muskoka, Ont. and often vacation in the Canadian north for a month or two every summer. Located a two hour drive from Toronto, Muskoka is known to be almost as exclusive and lavish as Beverly Hills or the Hamptons and is frequented by A-list celebrities including Tom Hanks, Shania Twain, Goldie Hawn and Steven Spielberg.

That being said, from the comments it appears that the model is in fact with friends in Muskoka. Gail Elliott, co-founder and CEO of womenswear brand Little Joe Women, wrote: "Nice camerawork Lyndie Benson, I want to be there!"

Benson, the CEO and CCO of the sustainable fashion company BLEUSALT and a longtime friend of Crawford's, has been tagging Canada and Muskoka in her posts.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!