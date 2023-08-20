Cindy Crawford is 'wrapping up another summer' in Muskoka: 'Looks so peaceful'

Cindy Crawford is packing her bags and leaving her Muskoka, Ont. cottage for the summer. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International)

Cindy Crawford is packing up her bags from her latest Canadian vacation.

The 57-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to share a carousel of photos taken during her trip to Muskoka, Ont. this month. She kicked her post off with a stunning make-up free selfie of herself posing on top of a speedboat.

Crawford also included a photo of her husband, Rande Gerber, various lakeside snapshots and group pictures of herself posing with friends, including former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and actress Lisa Rinna.

"Wrapping up another summer at the lake," Crawford captioned her post, alongside a canoe emoji.

Fellow celebrities and tons of fans raved over the photo dump in the comments of the post, with many noting the beauty of Ontario's outdoors.

"Looks so peaceful," commented actress Reese Witherspoon.

"Ontario...baby!!!! I see you and raise you northwestern Ontario!" added Winnipeg-born journalist Ashleigh Banfield.

"Looks so beautiful, as do you!!!" fellow model Christie Brinkley chimed in.

"You need a Canadian mug!!" a fan wrote, referencing one of her photos of a mug featuring an American flag.

"Muskoka...Canada is a beautiful country," another raved, alongside a red heart emoji.

"Sunsets & rises + boats + fresh fruit on toast = all the necessary ingredients summer," one person penned.

"There is nothing like Canadian cottage country," another shared.

While Crawford has owned a cabin in Muskoka for years, she isn't the only A-lister to have spent some time in the area.

Earlier in August, Victoria Beckham shared some photos of her husband, David Beckham, and their loved ones living their "best life" in Muskoka.

Other celebrities including "Overboard" actress Goldie Hawn, "Glass Onion" star Kate Hudson, Canadian actor Simu Liu and singer Justin Bieber are just some of the stars to have experienced Ontario's beauty.

Earlier in January, Travel + Leisure called Muskoka the "Hamptons of the North," noting the area's charming towns, more than 1,500 stunning lakes and history as a destination for the wealthy.

"Muskoka has long been a summer playground for Toronto's elite," the magazine reported. "A 2.5-hour drive (or 30-minute flight) from the city will bring you to this luxurious slice of cottage country."

