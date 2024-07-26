City to be illuminated by immersive show

A new immersive illumination experience is opening in Bristol.

Lumosphere will transform the Friary Building in Quakers Friars, near Cabot Circus, on Friday.

Visitors of all ages will be able to interact with the art by listening to soundscapes and watching projections until 16 August.

“We’ll take visitors on a truly amazing experience that will excite the senses and ignite the soul," said the founder of one of the companies behind the installation.

Johnny Palmer, founder of production company PYTCH, added the display would feature "interactive lights, projection and haunting soundscapes".

Experiences company Yuup and PYTCH, which are both based in Bristol, have come together to create the project.

PYTCH also created installations at the Bristol Light Festival and the Clifton Christmas Light Switch On.

Sarah Tinsley, from Hammerson, the company which owns Cabot Circus, said: "Introducing art and culture is just one of the innovative ways we are evolving our assets.

"Bristol is renowned for its daring and colourful art scene, so we're excited to be able to celebrate this creativity and engage customers in a fun and innovative way.”

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story