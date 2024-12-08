City project helps teachers tailor pupil support

Nishath and Kenya said the anonymous surveys offered an opportunity to raise issues [BBC]

Data from one of the world's largest health studies is helping teachers understand how they can better support their pupils.

Born in Bradford has followed the lives of more than 13,500 babies born in the city between 2007 and 2010, with findings influencing local decision-making.

After seeing the results of a recent survey filled out by students as part of the project, James Lauder, assistant vice principal at Dixons Trinity Academy, said the school was able to focus on providing extra mental health support where it was needed.

He said the research meant staff felt "really lucky" because they had a "rich sense" of issues they could help pupils with, such as social media use and access to sport.

The pupil surveys, which are completed anonymously, focus on issues including safety, exercise and mental health.

Mr Lauder said the data showed there was "a lot of concern at the moment about life in the post-pandemic and social media era, and what it’s like to be a teenager".

As a result he said the school had trialled the introduction of NHS school nurse support workers who were based on site to help students with anxiety and emotional problems.

The results also found that pupils were not doing as much exercise as young people in other parts of the city.

“So that’s an area for us to look at," Mr Lauder said.

"How can we build in more exercise, sport, and physical education?”

Student Kenya, 14, said the surveys offered an opportunity to raise issues without feeling daunted.

"It can really help develop ways to talk about how you feel, especially because they are anonymous, as sometimes people find it hard to find people to talk to, or they don't know what they're feeling," she said.

Her classmate Nishath said taking part in the project had been "empowering".

The surveys are just one part of the Born in Bradford project, which aims to find out what influences the health and wellbeing of families.

Dr John Pickavance, principal data scientist for the scheme, said it was one of the largest studies focused on understanding teenagers' lives.

“That’s actually the most important thing about all of this, giving young people a voice," he said.

“We’re listening and we’re trying to do something about it.”

