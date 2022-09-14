Claire Foy, Rooney Mara and more dazzle on the 'Women Talking' TIFF red carpet

(L-R) Claire Foy, Sarah Polley, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara attend the "Women Talking" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Sarah Polley and Jessie Buckley are taking TIFF by storm.

On Tuesday, the leading ladies of "Women Talking" — an American film based on a novel written by Miriam Toews — celebrated its premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

The starlets were dressed to the nines as they joined their fellow castmates at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

"The Crown" alum, 38, showed off her chic sense of style in a black strapless dress made from shimmery satin. The frock also featured gold and white embellishments that flickered in the light as she walked the red carpet.

Foy accessorized with silver strappy heels and gold rings which were on full display as she smiled and waved to fans.

Similarly, "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" star, 37, turned heads in a black off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline. Her red carpet look was topped off with black pointed-toe heels, a slicked-back high bun and cherry red lipstick.

The "Women Talking" premiere took place in Toronto on September 13. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Polley, 43, opted for a black pantsuit and white dress shirt while Buckley, 32, arrived in a pastel blue gown with dramatic ruffles.

On social media, fans praised the leading ladies' looks.

"They all look so stunning! I especially love Rooney's dress," one Instagram user penned.

"Look at them! Goddesses!" another fan tweeted.

"That’s too much talent in one frame," someone else chimed in.

"Omg, look at them! Iconic," wrote an Instagram user while another shared, "absolutely gorgeous and stunning group!"

"So radiant!" wrote another.

"Stunning as always," wrote a Twitter user while another added, "whoever pitched in the idea of having these ladies work together, may your pillow always be cold on both sides."

Whoever pitched in the idea of having these ladies work together, may your pillow always be cold on both sides. ❤️ — yavi n (@ivayavi) September 14, 2022

"Women Talking" — expected to release on December 2 — is about a group of women in a Mennonite colony who consistently face sexual abuse. According to TIFF's website, these women gather in a hayloft to discuss how to respond.

While the men in the colony are away, nine women from three families narrow their options down to three: do nothing, stay and fight, or leave, and give each other 48 hours to break a tie that will determine the fate of their colony in entirety.

