Which classic film’s title came from the Pease Pudding rhyme? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Which classic film’s title came from the Pease Pudding rhyme?
2 Who described himself as the “stately homo of heavy metal”?
3 Playa Girón was the site of which military fiasco?
4 Which US state produces a quarter of the country’s cheese?
5 What football first did Rebecca Welch achieve in December?
6 The Buddhist text Bardo Thödol is popularly known as what?
7 In 100 million years, what might Amasia be?
8 What style of comedy is named after a percussion instrument?
What links:
9 15 metopes; 17 pedimental figures; 75m of frieze?
10 1724; 1927; 1999; 2090?
11 Argonauts; Blue Jays; Maple Leafs; Raptors?
12 Billy; Klippan; Lövbacken; Malm; Poäng?
13 Francis of Assisi; Joseph of Cupertino; Simon Magus; Teresa of Avila?
14 Palma; Calvià; Eivissa; Manacor?
15 Ray Bradbury; Eleanor Catton; Agatha Christie; William Faulkner; Gabrielle Zevin?
The answers
1 Some Like It Hot.
2 Rob Halford (Judas Priest singer).
3 Bay of Pigs invasion.
4 Wisconsin.
5 First woman to referee a Premier League match.
6 Tibetan Book of the Dead.
7 New supercontinent.
8 Slapstick.
9 Parthenon sculptures in the British Museum.
10 Total solar eclipses visible from mainland Britain.
11 Toronto sports teams: Canadian football; baseball; ice hockey; basketball.
12 Ikea bestsellers: bookcase; sofa; table; bed frame; armchair.
13 Religious figures said to have flown or levitated.
14 Biggest municipalities in the Balearic Islands.
15 Wrote novels with titles borrowed from Macbeth: Something Wicked This Way Comes; Birnam Wood; By the Pricking of My Thumbs; The Sound and the Fury; Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.