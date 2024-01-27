Which classic film’s title came from the Pease Pudding rhyme? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Simon Reddy/Alamy

The questions

1 Which classic film’s title came from the Pease Pudding rhyme?

2 Who described himself as the “stately homo of heavy metal”?

3 Playa Girón was the site of which military fiasco?

4 Which US state produces a quarter of the country’s cheese?

5 What football first did Rebecca Welch achieve in December?

6 The Buddhist text Bardo Thödol is popularly known as what?

7 In 100 million years, what might Amasia be?

8 What style of comedy is named after a percussion instrument?

What links:

9 15 metopes; 17 pedimental figures; 75m of frieze?

10 1724; 1927; 1999; 2090?

11 Argonauts; Blue Jays; Maple Leafs; Raptors?

12 Billy; Klippan; Lövbacken; Malm; Poäng?

13 Francis of Assisi; Joseph of Cupertino; Simon Magus; Teresa of Avila?

14 Palma; Calvià; Eivissa; Manacor?

15 Ray Bradbury; Eleanor Catton; Agatha Christie; William Faulkner; Gabrielle Zevin?

The answers

1 Some Like It Hot.

2 Rob Halford (Judas Priest singer).

3 Bay of Pigs invasion.

4 Wisconsin.

5 First woman to referee a Premier League match.

6 Tibetan Book of the Dead.

7 New supercontinent.

8 Slapstick.

9 Parthenon sculptures in the British Museum.

10 Total solar eclipses visible from mainland Britain.

11 Toronto sports teams: Canadian football; baseball; ice hockey; basketball.

12 Ikea bestsellers: bookcase; sofa; table; bed frame; armchair.

13 Religious figures said to have flown or levitated.

14 Biggest municipalities in the Balearic Islands.

15 Wrote novels with titles borrowed from Macbeth: Something Wicked This Way Comes; Birnam Wood; By the Pricking of My Thumbs; The Sound and the Fury; Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.