Claudia Schiffer is every inch the model bride in hourglass gown in candid wedding photo

Claudia Schiffer, 53, was no stranger to sitting in the hair and makeup chair for shoots and runways, but one very special beauty session happened on her wedding day in May 2002.

In a new behind-the-scenes wedding photo, the model, then 32, was pictured having the finished touches before walking down the aisle to exchange vows with producer Matthew Vaughn. Looking as ethereal as ever, Claudia smiled as celebrity MUA Charlotte Tilbury added a sweep of nude lipstick to her lips, alongside her glowing skin, defined cheekbones and long black lashes.

Claudia shared the photo to mark Charlotte's birthday, and the bride is not the only one who looks back fondly on her wedding day. When asked about her favourite bridal beauty look, the makeup mogul namedropped Claudia, stating: "I have so many, darling. I have had the privilege of doing so many amazing weddings and creating some of the most mesmerising bridal beauty looks over the years.

"From the glowing, golden goddess look for Claudia Schiffer to the dreamy, fairy-tale sophisticate look for my wonderful friend Kate Moss and the fresh, chic and polished makeup look with dreamy hazy eyes and a vintage tea rose lip for the timelessly beautiful Amal Clooney."

Claudia's photo also showed her hairstylist Alain Pichon had fastened her platinum blonde hair into a bun adorned with a white flower headdress, which added a boho touch to her Bardot wedding dress created by Versace.

The Italian designer reportedly spent six months creating the gown, which was made up of four different types of handmade, white floral lace and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sheer sleeves and a wide skirt with a five-metre train.

Claudia and Matthew got married at Shimpling's St George’s Church before heading to the groom's £5 million home Coldham Hall in Suffolk for dinner inside a marquee on the the 40-acre estate with the likes of Madonna, Guy Ritchie and Sting.

Despite getting married two decades ago, Claudia continues to inspire other brides today. For example, Nicola Peltz Beckham said the model influenced her bridal hair when she married Brooklyn Peltz Beckham in April 2022.

Speaking to Vogue, hairstylist and longtime friend of Nicola's, Adir Abergel, noted: "She's been sending me all of these rad images of early Claudia Schiffer – including pictures of her with bangs – so they inspired us, plus the dress, which is just beautiful."

Claudia was engaged to David Copperfield before her relationship with Matthew began. He has previously admitted that he was very shy at the start of their romance, leading their friends to set them up on a date.

His confidence still wasn't high when he proposed to Claudia, describing the moment as "the most terrifying thing in the world."

He explained to The Mirror: "So I commissioned one of my favourite artists, a guy called Ed Ruscha, to do a painting saying, 'Marry me'. I gave it to Claudia and, luckily, I got a painting back saying, 'Yes'.

"Originally, I was just thinking of putting it on the wall and saying, 'Hi, I got this painting. What do you think?' But that could have been a real disaster as she could have said, 'Oh, it’s lovely' and then sat down without getting it."

