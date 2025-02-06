Claudia Winkleman makes major appearance change in rare seaside photo

After spending her weekends away from home presenting Strictly Come Dancing at the end of 2024, Claudia Winkleman, 53, kicked off 2025 by jetting off to the Maldives for some much-needed relaxation.

The Traitors star – who shares Jake, Matilda, and Arthur with her husband Kris Thykier – was pictured making the most of the luxurious Constance Moofushi hotel. While Claudia rarely puts a hair out of line, with her trademark block fringe styled poker straight for her TV appearances, she relaxed her beauty regime for her low-key beach days.

Constance Moofushi shared a photo of Claudia Winkleman's holiday (Instagram)

One snap shared on the hotel's Instagram shows Claudia shielding from the beating sunshine in a white floaty smock top as she enjoyed a lunchtime drink next to the white sand beach and endless crystalline ocean.

Aside from the enviable location, the most notable part of the photo was Claudia's ebony hair, which she had left damp from the sea in beach waves, with her flyaway fringe similarly sporting a soft unfinished curl.

Even with her hair curled, Claudia tends to wear her fringe straight (BBC)

Beauty-wise, Claudia kept it natural with sunglasses covering her eyes – where she normally sports smudged black eyeliner.

"'I found the greatest hotel in the Maldives' – Claudia Winkleman," the caption read, adding: "From snorkelling among whale sharks and manta rays to indulging in incredible breakfasts and barefoot luxury, her stay redefined paradise."

Having visited the hotels myself, I can confirm it is as incredible as Claudia's account, in which she told The Telegraph that Constance Moofusi as "extremely low key and beautiful" while its nearby sister hotel Constance Halaveli is "luxurious and freakishly chic."

Claudia's beauty secrets

The TV presenter's raven-coloured hair and box-cut fringe have been her signature look for almost her entire career, with only a handful of photos of her blonder locks in 1995.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the mum-of-three explained: "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years. I don't even know what's under my fringe - there could be squirrels, parrots - I've got no idea.

"But no I can't imagine ever getting rid of it."

The Traitors has sported a similar hairstyle for decades (BBC)

She also relies on fake tan to create a bronzed look all year round, even when she's not soaking up the sun on holiday. "When I'm orange, I feel better," she told Grazia Daily.

"Weirdly my hair is the least of my worries. I've only got my hair, that's what I'm holding onto, everything else has gone to pot.

"My attempt at fake tan was a disgrace. I woke up with a whole handprint of it on my face," she joked.

