Claudia Winkleman steals the show in beautiful billowing gown

Claudia Winkleman with the Reality & Constructed Factual Award for 'The Traitors' at a press conference during the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards (Getty)

Claudia Winkleman looked incredible on Saturday night when she stepped out to present the first full live show of Strictly 2024.

The TV presenter, 52, took to the ballroom alongside co-host Tess Daly in a fabulous billowing beige gown as this year's celebrities, including JLS' JB Gill and actress Sarah Hadland, competed for the first time.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman looked incredible (BBC)

Her unexpected neutral look featured a metallic buckled belt and high neck and was teamed with pointed-toe stilettos.

Tess rocked a fiery red look (Instagram/BBC Strictly)

For hair and makeup, The Traitors presenter wore her iconic raven bangs with the lengths in a sleek ponytail and a black smokey eye.

Meanwhile, Tess completed the duo in a fiery red power suit. Her sandy blonde hair was styled in stunning blowdry for makeup she sported a glossy lip and shimmery eyes.

Claudia's Strictly style

The former BBC Radio 2 broadcaster made a statement during Strictly's launch show last Saturday night in a mesmerizing power suit.

Claudia and Tess looked so glamorous for Strictly's opening show (Tess Daly)

The mother of three opted for a white sequinned co-ord with a black satin shirt and killer heels.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman pose with the Entertainment Award for 'Strictly Come Dancing' in the Winners Room (Getty)

It isn't the first time The Piano presenter has worn a bridal white trouser suit. In May, Claudia posed on the red carpet with Tess Daly in a single-breasted blazer and flared trousers with a buttoned-up shirt and platformed heels - all in an icy white hue.

Claudia wore a rare orange look (Instagram)

However, Claudia isn't totally averse to colour. During last season's Strictly, the down-to-earth TV star was spotted backstage modelling a vibrant orange floor-length gown with puffed sleeves and a crew neckline.

She even wore her glossy locks in a high ponytail as she embraced Tess who looked like a perfect mermaid in a rose gold sequinned halterneck gown.

Claudia's iconic fringe

Whatever she wears on a Saturday night in the Strictly ballroom, fans can expect she will make a statement with her signature full fringe.

Claudia has sported a full fringe for 20 years (Kate Green/BAFTA)

Speaking on her former BBC Radio 2 show, the ex-Great British Sewing Bee host explained why she has held onto her bold hairdo for so long.

Claudia rocks a fringe on a Saturday night (Rob Parfitt/BBC)

"It also makes you look put together from the get-go," Claudia explained. "Even if I'm wearing what I slept in (an oversized disgusting T-shirt and an ancient pair of my teenage daughter's leggings) if you've got a fringe you're pretty much sorted. You've done half the work, you've got attitude."