The Clean Skin Club Towels Remove All My Makeup In One Easy Step

Love wearing makeup but hate removing it before bed? Then you should probably invest in some Clean Skin Club Towels.

Why? Well, I used to feel the exact same way. I absolutely loathed having to do my extensive nighttime skin care routine; it felt like it took forever. But it turns out, all I needed was the efficient product for the job.

Ironically, I discovered the solution while looking for answers to a completely different skin care dilemma. At the time, I had been getting recurrent cystic pimples and started to suspect my bloth face towels could be contributing, since it’s widely known that dirty towels can clog your pores and worsen acne (I was washing my towels as much as I possibly could, but bacteria can be stubborn). My aesthetician recommended I swap out my cloth towel for paper towels to see if I noticed a difference. And guess what? I did! Upon making the switch, my breakouts started diminishing.

I started searching for skin-friendly and sustainable alternative online. Although the paper towels worked, I didn't want to keep creating so much waste. That’s when I discovered Clean Skin Club Towels, which are made of 100% bio-based viscose, a semi-synthetic material derived from wood pulp. According to brand, bio-based viscose is completely marine, water, and soil biodegradable, and compostable.

On top of that, they were advertised as “the face towels that improve your skin," which all sounded pretty good to me. The Amazon reviews were especially promising too, so why not give it a try?

I pressed “order” and fell in love so fast I’ve had Clean Skin Club Towels on auto-subscription ever since. Not only did my number of monthly cystic pimples decrease by nearly half, but so did my makeup removal time. Before using Clean Skin Club Towels, I had to double and sometimes even triple cleanse in order for my face to feel truly clean, using so many cotton rounds it was a borderline problem.

But with these, all I had to do was apply my favorite cleansing balm or oil and remove it with a wet Clean Skin Club Towel. It can take off all of my makeup in one thorough swipe. If I'm wearing a full face of makeup that requires additional support, I follow up with some micellar water on a cotton round.

But the best part? It does all of that without irritating my skin in the slightest. In the past, I found that my regular towels would trigger my rosacea and turn my skin red. But I've never had that experience with Clean Skin Club Towels. They're so gentle I can use them several times a day, which I often do, whether or not I'm wearing makeup.

It's now been several years, and I have no plans of going back to regular towels anytime soon—to the point that I refuse to leave town without my Clean Skin Club Towels. (It's especially convenient that they make a cute and compact travel-friendly size.)

If you feel iffy about using a semi-synthetic fabric, don't fret: Clean Skin Club also makes Clean Skin Club Bamboo Viscose Clean Towels, which are made of certified organic bamboo and similarly 100% biodegradable and compostable. They're actually my preferred choice as of late, since I've been switching to a cleaner skin care routine, but sometimes I'll accidentally re-order the wrong kind (much like I did last month). Either way, you can't go wrong: Every face towel from Clean Skin Club is life—and skin—changing. And of course, a major time saver.

Danielle Sinay is the associate beauty editor at Glamour. Follow her on Instagram @daniellesinay.

