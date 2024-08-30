You Need To Be Cleaning Your Suitcase Every Time You Travel — Here's Why

The last few years have served as a reminder of the importance of good travel health practices. From frequent hand-washing and sanitizing to face masks, there are many ways people can practice strong hygiene and ward off disease when they’re on the road.

But after returning home from vacation, there’s another step many still overlook: cleaning their suitcases.

“There are two types of people in this world — one who unpacks as soon as they get back from a trip and one who leaves it sitting there for a few days,” Jamie Adams, the “cleanfluencer” behind Jamie’s Journey, told HuffPost. “But how many people take the time to clean their luggage when they get back?”

Experts recommend giving your suitcase a good cleaning between every trip you take.

“Your luggage picks up more dirt and germs than you might realize, from conveyor belts to hotel rooms,” said Courtney Landry, a product development manager with Norwex. “The exterior of your suitcase becomes a host to millions of bacteria as it travels, collecting dust, dirt and debris.”

Cleaning your luggage when you return home is not just about keeping dirt away but about protecting your health by warding off bacteria and other harmful pathogens. Microbiologist Jason Tetro, aka “The Germ Guy,” emphasized that a piece of luggage can be a vehicle for the spread of infection.

“Put it this way ― ask yourself if you have cleaned your hands before you touched your face,” he said. “Most likely the answer is no. What was on that handle that could potentially make you sick? You won’t know. No one can, really. So, it’s best to take the precaution and ensure that you are not putting yourself at risk. Luggage touches everything on the journey, so the best thing to do is keep the surface clean and safe.”

Don’t forget that suitcase interiors can also get dirty.

“The shoes and clothes we wear can bring in dirt and bacteria ― and in some climates, bugs ― inside the suitcase,” Adams said. “So make sure to add cleaning the inside of your luggage to your post-trip un-packing routine!”

In addition to protecting your health, cleaning the inside and outside of your luggage will also keep it fresh and help extend the lifespan of your suitcases.

“Luggage is quite an investment, so I want to take care of it,” said Patric Richardson, author of House Love: A Joyful Guide to Cleaning, Organizing, and Loving the Home You’re In.

“I want the suitcase to last, and it’s just nice to have a clean suitcase,” he added. “It makes going on vacation and getting home more pleasant.”

How To Clean The Outside

Goodlifestudio / Getty Images

Luggage manufacturers typically offer cleaning guidance for their products, which customers should consult, but if you can’t find specific instructions, the experts who spoke to HuffPost also offered their best practices.

“The best way to clean the outside parts of luggage would be to get some soapy water or a multi-purpose cleaner and a scrub brush,” Adams said.

She recommended getting a bowl or bucket of water and mixing dish soap like Dawn or any multi-purpose cleaner like Mr. Clean with water.

“Then, gently scrub the entire exterior with the soapy water,” Adams advised. “Pay special attention to the handle and wheels! The handle is a main touch point that can harbor a lot of bacteria.”

In addition to scrubbing the handle and wheels with soapy water, she also recommended running a disinfecting wipe over those areas, as well as the zipper and any other spots you want to treat.

“For the most part, the outside parts are like your hands, except that instead of a sink, you can use the tub,” Tetro said. “Soap and water is really all you need to keep them clean and safe. If you would rather not use the tub, then you can always use a disinfectant. Make sure you leave the product on the surface for a minimum of three minutes.”

The soap and water approach works for both hard- and soft-shell luggage, though you might want to use a little less water if your suitcase exterior is made of fabric.

“The great thing about suitcase fabrics is they’re really durable,” Richardson said. “I dip a towel into a mixture of dish soap and water, and I just kind of wipe it all down. Then I take another towel with clear water and wipe it down again to rinse it.”

Be prepared to use some elbow grease on visible spots that require extra care.

“There’s no worse feeling than picking up your suitcase from baggage claim and spotting a big scuff or dark stain,” Landry said.

She suggested using multipurpose cleaning solution on a damp microfiber cloth. Cleanfluencer Sharon Garcia is a fan of Fabuloso for tougher stains or dirt buildup.

At the end of the process, consider putting your suitcase outside for quick drying if it’s warm out, or just let it air out in your house for a bit before putting it away. Do what you can to keep your luggage clean and fresh until you need it again.

“I always store my clean luggage in giant trash bags in the garage to protect it from dust and pests,” Garcia said. “This ensures my luggage remains clean and ready for the next adventure!”

How To Clean The Inside

Adene Sanchez / Getty Images

“The best way to clean the interior of a suitcase is to first use a blow dryer or a handheld vacuum to get rid of dirt or sand that may be sitting in the bottom of the suitcase,” Adams said. “Then scrub the inside with a damp, soapy microfiber cloth.”

As with the exterior, use disinfecting spray or wipe the interior down with a disinfecting cloth.

“Nothing beats a disinfectant wipe for this purpose,” Tetro said. “It’s quick, reliable and fast. Just make sure that it is compatible with the fabric. You can also spray rubbing alcohol onto the surfaces and let it dry. Alcohol is a great sanitizer for both hands and fabrics.”

If you’ve spilled your travel shampoo or soap, try to attack those spots as well.

“I use vinegar and water and spray it thoroughly until it’s very damp,” Richardson said. “Then I wipe it clean with a dry towel. Vinegar can cut through soap. And if there’s a moldy smell or anything from packing your suitcase with damp items, that will help as well.”

Don’t forget you can often remove your suitcase inserts and wash and dry those separately as well. Otherwise, leave your luggage open to air-dry and prevent moisture buildup.

“One of the biggest issues I’ve encountered with luggage post-travel is the funky smells it can hold,” Landry said. “I’ve made it a routine to unpack everything within 24 hours after returning home from travel, giving my suitcase a chance to breathe.”

She recommended using an odor-eliminating spray for extra freshness.

As you clean your suitcase, take stock of your travel supplies. Assess whether you need new shoe bags or toiletries, for instance.

“Part of the cleaning ritual for me might involve putting in a couple of new toothbrushes and travel-sized toothpaste for the next trip,” Richardson said. “Now if someone calls to whisk me away to somewhere glamorous, I’m refreshed and ready to go.”This article originally appeared on HuffPost.