Club Monaco launches their Heritage Crest Collection

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.



The wait is over: Today, Club Monaco releases their highly anticipated heritage Crest Collection in-store and online. The limited-edition seven-piece unisex capsule includes vintage-inspired styles featuring the iconic Club Monaco crest from 1985.





In addition to returning styles like the classic t-shirt and the retro crew-neck sweatshirt (both which sold out in record time last during its last launch) with new a baseball cap, sweatpants and hoodie.

Check out the styles below to channel and shop nostalgic Canadian ‘80s style.



Club Monaco More

Shop it: Club Monaco, $130

Club Monaco More

Shop it: Club Monaco, $130

Club Monaco More

Shop it: Club Monaco, $130

Club Monaco More