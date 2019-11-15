Club Monaco launches their Heritage Crest Collection

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
The wait is over: Today, Club Monaco releases their highly anticipated heritage Crest Collection in-store and online. The limited-edition seven-piece unisex capsule includes vintage-inspired styles featuring the iconic Club Monaco crest from 1985.
In addition to returning styles like the classic t-shirt and the retro crew-neck sweatshirt (both which sold out in record time last during its last launch) with new a baseball cap, sweatpants and hoodie.
Check out the styles below to channel and shop nostalgic Canadian ‘80s style.
Garment-Dyed Crest Sweatshirt in Black
Shop it: Club Monaco, $130
Garment-Dyed Crest Sweatshirt in Cocoa
Shop it: Club Monaco, $130
Garment-Dyed Crest Sweatshirt in Heather Grey
Shop it: Club Monaco, $130
Crest Tee
Shop it: Club Monaco, $70
Heritage Crest Baseball Cap
Available in-store: Club Monaco, $50
Crest Sweatpant
Shop it: Club Monaco, $140
Garment-Dyed Crest Hoodie
Shop it: Club Monaco, $150
