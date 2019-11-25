Save up to 50% on handbags and more with Coach's early Black Friday Sale

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Coach has just dropped a major surprise sale - and you’re going to want to act fast to snap up your favourite pieces before they sell out.
Until Nov. 26., the label known best for its selection of classic leather accessories is hosting an early Black Friday sale, but only when you shop online. The sale includes a huge selection of Coach’s best-selling handbags and wallets marked down to half price, just in time to start on your holiday shopping.
With options available for both men and women, you’ll find styles for everyone on your shopping list. For an extra special touch, you can even add free personalization with monogrammed lettering to select items, making your gift one to remember.
Shop a selection of Coach’s early Black Friday deals below, including our top picks for every budget.
Gifts under $75
Men’s Card Case
SHOP IT: Coach, $47 (originally $75)
Rexy Bag Charm
SHOP IT: Coach, $35 (originally $75)
Men’s Beanie
SHOP IT: Coach, $75 (originally $125)
Gifts under $150
Sadie Crossbody Clutch With Meadow Prairie Print
SHOP IT: Coach, $112 (originally $195)
3-In-1 Wallet
SHOP IT: Coach, $97 (originally $195)
Convertible Belt Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas
SHOP IT: Coach, $137 (originally $250)
Gifts under $250
Prairie Satchel
SHOP IT: Coach, $187 (originally $350)
Metropolitan Soft Brief
SHOP IT: Coach, $247 (originally $475)
Bryant Convertible Carryall
SHOP IT: Coach, $247 (originally $450)
Gifts over $250
Metropolitan Soft Backpack
SHOP IT: Coach, $275 (originally $575)
Dreamer With Scallop Rivets
SHOP IT: Coach, $347 (originally $595)
Dreamer 36
SHOP IT: Coach, $375 (originally $650)
