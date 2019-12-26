Coach's Boxing Day sale is here, and you can save up to 70% on best-selling bags and more

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Boxing Day is here, and Coach is ready to celebrate.

Today only, the luxury fashion and accessories retailer is giving shoppers the chance to head into the New Year with major savings.

ALSO SEE: Shop the gifts you really wanted this season with Lululemon's Boxing Day Event

For those looking to treat themselves, Coach is offering an additional 20 per cent off all sale items, which have already been reduced by 50 per cent from their original sale price.

Available in two colours. Image via Coach. More

Coach’s best selling handbag, the classic pebbled leather Rogue, is also a can’t miss Boxing Day deal. This versatile and structured handbag can be worn year round, adding instant polish to any look.

ALSO SEE: All the best Boxing Day deals to shop now

With the code EXTRA20, the Rogue is a serious Boxing Day steal at only $398.

The top-rated bag has earned raved reviews for its timeless structure and unparalleled quality.

“The Rogue is stunning. The leather is incredibly soft. The size is perfect and the style is classic,” one shopper wrote. “I’m so happy with this bag!”

“I wear this bag everywhere in all conditions with no wear and tear,” another shared. “Love how the leather softens over time... A big deal for me paying this much for a handbag but I see myself using this bag for another decade.”

Available in two colours. Online Exclusive. More

SHOP IT: $398 (Originally, $950)

Not only can Coach shoppers score additional savings on sale items, but select regular-priced items are 30 per cent off thanks to code BOXING19.

Check out some of our favourite items from the Coach Boxing Day sale below!

Image via Coach. More