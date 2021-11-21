Coach holiday sale: Save 25% on these must-have styles of the season

These Coach Holiday Sale deals are on now.

Looking to win at this year's holiday gift exchange? Then you're not going to want to miss out on the Coach Holiday Sale.

Right now, shoppers can score 25 per cent off on a huge assortment of handbags, shoes and accessories included in the sale. Just enter the code THANKS25 at checkout to add the discount to your cart.

The sale features plenty of gift-able picks for everyone on your shopping list: consider the Elise Satchel for a sophisticated everyday purse for mom, or the Tech Napa Gloves for your high-powered BFF. There's also the Preston Watch for the special guy in your life, and even the Picture Frame Bag Charm In Signature Canvas for your secret Santa.

Still need some more inspiration? Shop the best picks from the Coach Holiday Sale below!

Lori Shoulder Bag. Image via Coach.

This classic leather shoulder bag has all the elements of an instant classic: multiple compartments, adjustable straps, and a size that's just right for everyday use.

SHOP IT: Coach, $371 (originally $495)

Kitt Messenger Crossbody. Image via Coach.

The simple and streamlined silhouette of this crossbody bag made from crossgrain leather adds the finishing touch to and casual look.

SHOP IT: Coach, $131 (originally $175)

Lorimer Bootie. Image via Coach.

These combat boots in a creamy white colour are a fun way to change up your style this fall and winter.

SHOP IT: Coach, $221 (originally $295)

Madison Shoulder Bag With Quilting. Image via Amazon.

If you're planning a night out, this quilted shoulder bag with a luxe chain strap is an ideal choice to carry your essentials.

SHOP IT: Coach, $446 (originally $595)

Swinger Bag With Chain. Image via Coach.

This stylish mini bag comes with a detachable chain handle and crossbody chain, meaning you can wear it three different ways.

SHOP IT: Coach, $319 (originally $425)

Leather Knit Cuff Mixed Gloves. Image via Coach.

These sleek leather gloves are lined with 100% merino wool for added warmth and touch sensors to stay connected even when it's cold out.

SHOP IT: Coach, $131 (originally $175)

Tyler Carryall 28 In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach.

If a purse with plenty of storage space is a must, this printed tote bag finished in Coach's signature canvas fits the bill.

SHOP IT: Coach, $262 (originally $350)

Small Wristlet. Image via Coach.

Keep your cards and small items safe in this small wristlet that can be worn on its own or as a convenient coin purse inside a larger bag.

SHOP IT: Coach, $71 (originally $95)

Rivington Rain Bootie. Image via Coach.

Keep feet warm and dry in wet weather in these bright rain boots. Knit trim adds a fashion-forward touch and a snug fit.

SHOP IT: Coach, $86 (originally $115)

Carrie Backpack 23 In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach.

Go hands-free with this mini backpack that can replace your purse while still looking polished.

SHOP IT: Coach, $281 (originally $375)

Hayden Crossbody With Paint Dab Floral Print. Image via Coach.

A sweet floral print elevates the look of this compact crossbody bag that's made from a mix of polished pebble leather and refined calf leather.

SHOP IT: Coach, $206 (originally $275)

Slim Card Case In Colorblock. Image via Coach.

With room for four cards and a zippered coin pocket, this mini card case is ideal for minimalists looking to stay organized.

SHOP IT: Coach, $94 (originally $125)

