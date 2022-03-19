These colourful Coach bags are up to 50% off — and they're perfect for spring

Right now, Coach shoppers can save up to 50 per cent off on select handbags, wallets, backpacks, and more. (Photos via Coach)

As someone who frequents the Coach sale section more often than I probably should, I know a good deal when I see it; and right now, the deals aren't just good — they're red hot.

Right now, Coach shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on select handbags, wallets, backpacks and more.

However, as all good things must eventually come to an end, the sale won't last forever. To take advantage of the deals while you still can, check out our must-have picks below, starting with the Kitt Messenger Crossbody Bag.

Kitt Messenger Crossbody in Vivid Blue (Photo via Coach)

$123 $175 at Coach

The details

A timeless and practical style for every season, this Coach crossbody bag is crafted from cross-grain leather and comes with a 23-inch detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

The bag features an outside open pocket and zip-top closure, and while the vivid blue colour is the only style on sale, the messenger bag comes in seven colours, including black, pink and Coach saddle brown.

What people are saying

Earning an average rating of 4.3 stars, Coach shoppers say the Kitt messenger crossbody is the "perfect" everyday bag.

This bag is "really beautiful," writes one reviewer. A "simple, elegant design with a highly functional compact profile."

Another shopper said they've had the Kitt crossbody "since 2018," and it "still looks brand new."

"I've never regretted it as it was well worth it," they said.

"The quality is amazing," a Coach fan wrote. "It's held up really well, and it's been my everyday bag ever since I got it."

Kitt Messenger Crossbody in 1941 Saddle (Photo via Coach)

$175 at Coach

However, while reviews largely lean positive, some shoppers note the hardware could be of better quality.

"This is my third crossbody and I absolutely love [it]," writes one user. With that being said, "my only complaint is that the hook system for the strap is not strong enough."

Story continues

To shop 10 more must-see deals from the Coach sale section, click here or scroll below.

Willow Shoulder Bag in Colorblock (Photo via Coach)

$298 $495 at Coach

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 (Photo via Coach)

$297 $495 at Coach

Soft Tabby Hobo (Photo via Coach)

$347 $495 at Coach

Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag with Snakeskin Detail (Photo via Coach)

$385 $550 at Coach

League Belt Bag In Signature Canvas with Patches (Photo via Coach)

$347 $495 at Coach

Lunar New Year Camera Bag (Photo via Coach)

$347 $495 at Coach

Swinger 20 with Quilting and Floral Bouquet Print (Photo via Coach)

$237 $395 at Coach

Field Tote in Signature Canvas with Patches (Photo via Coach)

$525 $750 at Coach

Willow Bucket Bag in Colorblock (Photo via Coach)

$298 $425 at Coach

Beat Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas with Patches (Photo via Coach)

$613 $875 at Coach

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!