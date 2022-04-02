This trending Coach Outlet bag is 60% off right now: ‘So chic!’

Coach Outlet shoppers are raving about the Rowan Satchel, calling it 'chic' and 'stylish.' (Photo via Coach Outlet)

One of the best parts about spring is getting outside. This is especially true after a winter spent indoors, endlessly watching TikTok dances or binging Netflix. While working from home means outfits have become casual – who hasn’t worn PJs on a Zoom call? – we think it's high time to add some spring elegance to your wardrobe.

If you're looking to add some stylish flair to your wardrobe while sticking to your budget, you may want to check out the Rowan Satchel from Coach Outlet. This bag, available in a stylish and spring-like blue hue, is made from crossgrain leather and comes with a detachable strap that’s perfect for weekend brunch or a trip to the grocery store. The best part? It’s currently on sale for $131 — a whopping 60 per cent off.

Coach Outlet Rowan Satchel in Silver/Marble Blue (Photo via Coach Outlet)

The details

Whether you choose to toss it over your shoulder or carry it by the handles, this chic satchel packs a major style punch.

Complete with soft fabric lining and multifunction pockets, this bag is finished with an extended zipper for easy access to the spacious interior. The purse also comes with four protective feet and an interchangeable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

Coach Outlet Rowan Satchel in Silver/Marble Blue (Photo via Coach Outlet)

What shoppers are saying

The Rowan Satchel is a Coach Outlet shopper-favourite, earning a 4.6-star rating from more than 500 reviews. Shoppers love how versatile this bag is, and are impressed with its quality, especially for its price.

“This purse is super high quality and super spacious,” raves one reviewer. “It fits all my items and I get lots of compliments on it.”

“Super classy and really worth the money. I’ve worn this bag so often on any errand and it’s hardly scratched up,” adds another.

“This is the IT bag! Can hardly recommend it enough! I wear it on my shoulder or carry it in my hands, and there’s tons of space,” writes another shopper.

Shoppers are also impressed with the look of the satchel, calling it "chic" and "stylish."

“Can't wait to accompany my spring outfits with this pretty satchel!" says one shopper. "If only the snow would melt and the temperature get warmer....."

“This bag is super stylish and classic. You really can’t go wrong with this,” writes another reviewer.

Coach Outlet Rowan Satchel in Silver/Marble Blue (Photo via Coach Outlet)

The verdict

If you’re looking for a classic bag that’s also functional and beautiful, the Rowan Satchel from Coach Outlet is a great option, especially at its current sale price. But hurry — Coach Outlet sale picks have a tendency to sell out fast!

