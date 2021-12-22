I'm a shopping editor, and this is what I want from Coach Outlet's Boxing Week sale

The Coach Outlet Boxing Week sale is on now! Save up to 65% off and an extra 15% off sitewide (Photos via Coach Outlet)

Hey now, hey now, the Coach Outlet's Boxing Week sale is what dreams are made of! (If this reference is beyond you, please watch "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" circa 2003, which produced the soundtrack of a generation).

Right now, shoppers can save up to 65 per cent on some of the Coach Outlet's best-selling styles, including the Mollie Tote, Georgie Shoulder Bag and Corner Zip Wristlet, plus an additional 15 per cent off sitewide.

With deals starting at less than $50, you won't want to miss the brand's Boxing Week sale. To shop highlights from the event, scroll below.

Dempsey Bucket Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

A new arrival to the Coach Outlet, this updated take on the Dempsey Bucket Bag features the Coach patch and a heart charm. The bag is also available in navy blue denim (shop here) and signature canvas (shop here).

$178 $298 at Coach Outlet

Brynn Flap Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This ultra-glam crossbody bag is crafted from crocodile-embossed and smooth leather and is large enough to be your everyday go-to.

$182 $428 at Coach Outlet

Small Town Bucket Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This sleek bucket bag is crafted in the brand's signature coated canvas and smooth leather. It's available in five logo prints, disco star print (shop here), as well as red, black and pink (shop here).

$179 $350 at Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This best-selling wristlet is on sale for only $40 and is available in seven colours, including black, white and red. "The design, the texture and very good quality," writes one shopper. "Definitely a good buy."

$40 $78 at Coach Outlet

Mini Brynn Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Coach Outlet shoppers described this stylish mini bag as "beautiful and sturdy." It's the "perfect little crossbody bag," raves one reviewer.

$127 $298 at Coach Outlet

Pennie Shoulder Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This seriously elegant shoulder bag has earned an average rating of 4.6 stars from Coach Outlet shoppers who call the leather style "beautiful" and say it's "stylish and timeless."

$191 $450 at Coach Outlet

Dempsey Tote 22 (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Give your winter wardrobe a well-deserved upgrade with this pretty red leather tote bag. The Dempsey Tote is also available in signature canvas (shop here), navy denim (shop here) and stripes (shop here).

$208 $350 at Coach Outlet

Georgie Hobo (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This stylish hobo bag is crafted from refined pebble leather and has a detachable handle with an 11-inch drop. Plus, it's available in three colours: white, black and forest green.

$218 $428 at Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet in Signature Leather (Photo via Coach Outlet)

With more thann 600 reviews, Coach Outlet shoppers call the brand's leather zip wristlet "gorgeous" and say its "quality is amazing."

$50 $98 at Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet with Horse And Carriage (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This top-rated leather wristlet has racked up more than 600 reviews from Coach Outlet shoppers and is available in five colours, including cobalt blue and golden yellow.

$40 $78 at Coach Outlet

Georgie Shoulder Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Crafted from high-quality buffalo-embossed leather, Coach Outlet shoppers say the Georgie shoulder bag "looks very elegant" and say it's the "perfect size."

$195 $398 at Coach Outlet

Mollie Tote (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Whether a gift for yourself or someone you love, you truly can't go wrong with the Mollie tote from the Coach Outlet. The bag is available in six colours, including red and black, and has an average rating of 4.4 stars from shoppers.

$193 $378 at Coach Outlet

