Coach Outlet's clearance sale has up to 70% off bags and more: Best deals from $33

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Coach Outlet's latest sale has so many deals — and they start at just $33.

Shop deals up to 70% off with Coach Outlet's clearance sale.

The Coach Outlet site is a treasure trove of deals when it comes to handbags and accessories. From wallets and crossbody bags to larger items like totes and backpacks, they truly have it all covered.

Currently, shoppers can find clearance deals of up to 70 per cent off on a huge assortment of Coach classics and accessories. Prices have been slashed on hundreds of items, including purses, backpacks, wallets and more.

Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or a treat for yourself, don’t sleep on these top Coach Outlet deals!

Mini Skinny Id Case. Image via Coach Outlet.

Shoppers love this "very cute and handy" mini card case as a way to keep just the essentials on hand.

$33 $110 at Coach Outlet

Mini Klare Crossbody. Image via Coach Outlet.

This elegant crossbody bag is the perfect addition to your collection of bags. It features a metal chain strap and several inner pockets for storage.

$199 $400 at Coach Outlet

Rowan File Bag. Image via Coach Outlet.

Reach for this sleek and minimalist bag for your next casual outing, and shop it on sale in black, white and pink.

$159 $360 at Coach Outlet

Sydney Satchel In Signature Chambray. Image via Coach Outlet.

This mini bag can be carried by the dainty top handles, or worn cross-body thanks to a removable leather strap.

$161 $460 at Coach Outlet

Long Zip Around Wallet. Image via Coach Outlet.

With 12 credit card slots and full-length bill compartments, this wallet with a removable wrist strap has room for all of your essentials.

$119 $360 at Coach Outlet

Court Backpack With Lovely Butterfly Print. Image via Coach Outlet.

According to shoppers, this leather backpack is "so roomy and stylish," and the chic butterfly print attracts "so many compliments."

$165 $550 at Coach Outlet

Wildflower Square Sunglasses. Image via Coach Outlet.

Tiny wildflowers add a whimsical embellishment to this pair of oversized sunglasses.

$88 $220 at Coach Outlet

Medium Grace Wallet. Image via Coach Outlet.

This sleek leather wallet has six credit card slots, an ID window, and a zippered coin purse to keep your cards and change neatly in place.

$99 $330 at Coach Outlet

Millie Satchel In Colorblock Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

Contrasting leather and canvas panels make this satchel a standout pick for summer.

$201 $670 at Coach Outlet

Mollie Tote 25. Image via Coach Outlet.

With two large compartments and an interior zip pocket, this small tote has lots of room to keep things organized.

$138 $460 at Coach Outlet

Travel Envelope Wallet. Image via Coach Outlet.

This cute wallet is designed to look like an envelope, with snap closure and pockets for your cards, bills and more inside.

$120 $400 at Coach Outlet

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.