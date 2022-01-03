Hundreds of Coach Outlet bags are up to 70% off, including these 11 best-sellers

DEAL ALERT:

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping Editor
·3 min read

coach outlet bags in collage, green bag, red wallet, black wallet, cc pink wallet, blue purse, burgundy shoulder bag
Hundreds of Coach Outlet items are up to 70 per cent off! (Photos via Coach Outlet)

When I say Coach, you say Outlet! Coach! Outlet! Coach! Outlet! Why are we cheering? Right now, hundreds of clearance items are up to 70 per cent off at the Coach Outlet— something worth celebrating, wouldn't you say?

With deals on bags, wallets, wristlets, and everything in between, scroll down to shop our 12 standout picks from the sale. But hurry — these prices won't last for long, so act fast to take advantage. 

Mini Skinny ID Case

Mini Skinny Id Case in light pink and dark brown leather (Photo via Coach Outlet)
Mini Skinny Id Case (Photo via Coach Outlet)

With hundreds of stellar reviews behind it, Coach Outlet shoppers say this adorable mini ID case is the "perfect size" for keeping in wristlets and smaller bags. 

$23 $78 at Coach Outlet

Pennie Shoulder Bag

Pennie Shoulder Bag in dark green leather (Photo via Coach Outlet)
Pennie Shoulder Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Right now, Coach Outlet shoppers can save a whopping 70 per cent on this gorgeous leather shoulder bag. The bag is available in three colours: red, green, and grey.

$149 $498 at Coach Outlet

Small Trifold Wallet

Small Trifold Wallet in red leather with gold coach sign (Photo via Coach Outlet)
Small Trifold Wallet (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This best-selling wallet has earned an average rating of 4.5 stars from Coach Outlet shoppers who say it's "quality made" and "beautiful."

$75 $150 at Coach Outlet

Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody

Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody in cobalt blue with coach lettering (Photo via Coach Outlet)
Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This pretty cobalt blue clutch features eight credit card slots and a full-length bill compartment. It's "by far my favourite wallet/purse," writes one shopper. It "fits all [of the] essentials, including your phone, without lugging a whole bag."

$68 $228 at Coach Outlet

Long Zip Around Wallet

Long Zip Around Wallet in black embossed leather (Photo via Coach Outlet)
Long Zip Around Wallet (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Shoppers can take home this top-rated wallet for 50 per cent off right now during Coach Outlet's sale event. The leather wallet is available in black and cherry red. 

$144 $288 at Coach Outlet

Addie Crossbody

Addie Crossbody in sky blue leather (Photo via Coach Outlet)
Addie Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Give your winter wardrobe a much-needed splash of colour with the Coach Outlet's eye-catching Addie crossbody bag. It's a "gorgeous, timeless style," raves one reviewer. 

$98 $328 at Coach Outlet

Cosmetic Case 17

Cosmetic Case 17 in dark emerald green (Photo via Coach Outlet)
Cosmetic Case 17 (Photo via Coach Outlet)

A must-have for when you (eventually) go on vacation, this top-rated cosmetics case is available in a metallic mauve and forest green.

$38 $128 at Coach Outlet

Medium ID Zip Wallet

Medium ID Zip Wallet in raspberry red leather (Photo via Coach Outlet)
Medium ID Zip Wallet (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Coach Outlet shoppers call this leather zip wallet the "perfect size" and say it's "beautifully designed." The wallet is available in six colours, including white and black. 

$56 $188 at Coach Outlet

Medium Corner Zip Wallet

Medium Corner Zip Wallet (Photo via Coach Outlet)
Medium Corner Zip Wallet (Photo via Coach Outlet)

At 70 per cent off, we wouldn't blame you if you picked up this best-selling wallet in more than one colour. The online-exclusive style is available in seven colours, including black and red. 

$53 $178 at Coach Outlet

Kacey Satchel

Kacey Satchel Coach Outlet.
Kacey Satchel Coach Outlet.

"This bag exceeded all expectations," says one Coach Outlet shopper. "It is not only gorgeous, but it's a perfect size! I absolutely love it and highly recommend it if you're looking for a bag that screams classy."

$105 $350 at Coach Outlet

Georgie Hobo

Georgie Hobo in forest green with silver buckle emblem (Photo via Coach Outlet)
Georgie Hobo (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Crafted from refined pebble leather, this '90s-inspired shoulder bag is also available in black and chalk white.

$128 $428 at Coach Outlet

Want to see more? Click here to shop all 250 items included in the sale.

