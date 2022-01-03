Hundreds of Coach Outlet bags are up to 70% off, including these 11 best-sellers
When I say Coach, you say Outlet! Coach! Outlet! Coach! Outlet! Why are we cheering? Right now, hundreds of clearance items are up to 70 per cent off at the Coach Outlet— something worth celebrating, wouldn't you say?
With deals on bags, wallets, wristlets, and everything in between, scroll down to shop our 12 standout picks from the sale. But hurry — these prices won't last for long, so act fast to take advantage.
Mini Skinny ID Case
With hundreds of stellar reviews behind it, Coach Outlet shoppers say this adorable mini ID case is the "perfect size" for keeping in wristlets and smaller bags.
Pennie Shoulder Bag
Right now, Coach Outlet shoppers can save a whopping 70 per cent on this gorgeous leather shoulder bag. The bag is available in three colours: red, green, and grey.
Small Trifold Wallet
This best-selling wallet has earned an average rating of 4.5 stars from Coach Outlet shoppers who say it's "quality made" and "beautiful."
Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody
This pretty cobalt blue clutch features eight credit card slots and a full-length bill compartment. It's "by far my favourite wallet/purse," writes one shopper. It "fits all [of the] essentials, including your phone, without lugging a whole bag."
Long Zip Around Wallet
Shoppers can take home this top-rated wallet for 50 per cent off right now during Coach Outlet's sale event. The leather wallet is available in black and cherry red.
Addie Crossbody
Give your winter wardrobe a much-needed splash of colour with the Coach Outlet's eye-catching Addie crossbody bag. It's a "gorgeous, timeless style," raves one reviewer.
Cosmetic Case 17
A must-have for when you (eventually) go on vacation, this top-rated cosmetics case is available in a metallic mauve and forest green.
Medium ID Zip Wallet
Coach Outlet shoppers call this leather zip wallet the "perfect size" and say it's "beautifully designed." The wallet is available in six colours, including white and black.
Medium Corner Zip Wallet
At 70 per cent off, we wouldn't blame you if you picked up this best-selling wallet in more than one colour. The online-exclusive style is available in seven colours, including black and red.
Kacey Satchel
"This bag exceeded all expectations," says one Coach Outlet shopper. "It is not only gorgeous, but it's a perfect size! I absolutely love it and highly recommend it if you're looking for a bag that screams classy."
Georgie Hobo
Crafted from refined pebble leather, this '90s-inspired shoulder bag is also available in black and chalk white.
Want to see more? Click here to shop all 250 items included in the sale.
