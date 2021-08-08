Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The 11 most stylish bags to pick up from the Coach Outlet clearance section (Photo via Coach Outlet)

As someone who spends several hours of their workday searching for/staring at/writing about accessories, I think I have a pretty good knack for finding incredible bag deals.

One of the shops I come back to time and time again to find said incredible bag deals: Coach Outlet. Because, in addition to its selection of discounted shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear, Couch Outlet has an unbelievable clearance section.

Take, for example, the deal it has going on right now. Coach Outlet is offering up to 70 per cent off its clearance section, which includes some of the brand's most-wanted crossbody bags, totes, and backpacks.

If you're looking for a wardrobe refresh just in time for fall, scroll below to shop 11 can't-miss deals from Coach Outlet's clearance section.

Addie Crossbody in 1941 Red (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Save a whopping 70 per cent on the Addie Crossbody bag from the Coach Outlet for a limited time only. The bucket-inspired tote is available in four colours: red, blue, black and white.

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $98 (originally $328)

Georgie Crossbody in Waterfall (Photo via Coach Outlet)

You won't believe this stunning crossbody bag is included in the Coach Outlet clearance. The 70 per cent off style features eight credit card slots and a full-length bill compartment.

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $119 (originally $398)

Jordyn Backpack in Surplus (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Head back to school in style with this chic leather backpack. Coach Outlet shoppers say the Jordyn backpack is a "beautiful backpack and perfect for travelling."

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $135 (originally $450)

Saddle Bag With Horse And Carriage in Ochre/Vintage Mauve (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Brighten up your wardrobe with this sunny saddle bag from the Coach Outlet. The 70 per cent off style is available in four colours.

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $105 (originally $350)

Corner Zip Wristlet in Vivid Blue (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This leather zipped wristlet is perfectly sized for cards, cash and a phone and is available in six pretty colours.

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $23 (originally $78)

Gallery Tote in Bright Violet (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Treat yourself to a new bag and grab this vivid Gallery Tote for 64 to 70 per cent off while you still can via Coach Outlet's clearance section. The eye-catching tote is available in three colours: pink, red and blue.

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $119 (originally $328)

Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather in Chalk (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This chic mini camera bag is perfect for running errands and life on the go. The 70 per cent off style features a multifunction pocket and two credit card slots.

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $83 (originally $278)

Pennie Backpack 22 in Ochre (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This cute micro backpack is the perfect size for an afternoon out running errands. The pebbled leather bag is available in four colours and at $105, is 70 per cent off its original price of $350.

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $105 (originally $350)

Ellie File Bag in Vivid Blue (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Save 70 per cent on this stylish everyday bag from the Coach Outlet. "Perfect clean look for work and great for any time," writes one shopper. "It's just the right size to fit everything I could possibly need with a little extra space to spare."

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $105 (originally $350)

Karlee Crossbody in 1941 Red (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Enjoy nights on the town with this stylish Karlee Crossbody bag. The 70 per cent off style features the brand's classic refined pebble leather. "I love this small bag!" writes one Coach Outlet shopper. "It is simple, yet classy."

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $89 (originally $298)

Heritage Belt Bag in Mango (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Keep your hands free with this stylish belt bag from the Coach Outlet. The functional style is available in two colours: mango and dark clover.

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $105 ($350)

