The Coach Outlet clearance section is crazy good right now — here are the deals you won't want to miss

The Coach Outlet clearance section just dropped a ton of new styles for fall — here are the ones you won't want to miss (Photos via Coach Outlet)

As a shopping editor, part of my job is to scour sale sections across the internet in search of the coolest new products to share with you, the readers.

So, you can imagine it always makes for a good day when you discover that everybody's favourite spot, i.e. the Coach Outlet clearance section (shop here in the U.S., here in Canada), is positively overflowing with incredible deals.

From accessories to outerwear, shoppers can save up to 70 per cent off clearance items right now, making it the perfect time for a mid-week shopping spree, wouldn't you agree?

To check out 11 of the best Coach Outlet deals on right now, shop our picks below.

Georgie Saddle Bag with Quilting in Gold/Chalk (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This chic leather "Georgie" saddlebag has earned an average rating of 4.3 stars from Coach Outlet shoppers. "The quality is superb and the colours are just gorgeous," raves one reviewer.

$115 $450 at Coach Outlet Canada

$191 $450 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Court Crossbody with Ruching in 1941 Red (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This cute Coach crossbody bag comes with a long detachable strap so that users can choose between shoulder and crossbody wear.

$119 $350 at Coach Outlet Canada

$89 $350 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Packable Chevron Windbreaker (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This 100 per cent polyester windbreaker converts into a zip crossbody bag and is available in two pretty colour combinations.

$115 $450 at Coach Outlet Canada

$140 $550 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Long Zip Around Wallet in Surplus (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This top-rated leather wallet comes complete with 12 card slots and an inside zip coin pocket. Plus, it's available in a variety of colours, including red, black and mustard.

$91 $268 at Coach Outlet Canada

$80 $268 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Water Bottle with Popsicle Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Stay hydrated in style with this popsicle-print Coach Outlet water bottle. Love the print? Snag the water bottle on sale just in time for the holiday gifting season.

$25 $98 at Coach Outlet Canada

$25 $98 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Signature Ombre Oversized Square Scarf in Teal (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Keep cozy this fall with help from this cute Coach Outlet oversized scarf. The ombre style is available in three colours: teal, pink and denim.

$45 $178 at Coach Outlet Canada

$45 $178 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Small Boxy Cosmetic Case with Ruching (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Coach Outlet shoppers call this top-rated cosmetics bag a "great size for travel" and say it's "roomier than expected."

$32 $128 at Coach Outlet Canada

$32 $128 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Tri Color Station Necklace (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Treat yourself or someone you love to this pretty and versatile plated brass Coach Outlet necklace for a whopping 70 per cent off right now.

$37 $148 at Coach Outlet Canada

$37 $148 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Round Hybrid Pouch in Signature Canvas with Coach Patch (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Cute and micro, this Coach Outlet coin purse makes for a great "just because" gift or stocking stuffer.

$45 $178 at Coach Outlet Canada

$45 $178 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Ellen Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Right now, Coach Outlet shoppers in both the U.S. and Canada can save 70 per cent on this bubblegum pink Ellen crossbody bag. "I love it because it is a smaller purse, but just big enough," writes one reviewer.

$83 $328 at Coach Outlet Canada

$83 $328 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Court Backpack with Ruching (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Coach Outlet shoppers love this unique ruched backpack. "Very spacious and trendy," writes one user. "I'm in love with this! It's my everyday wear-to-work [bag]!"

$115 $450 at Coach Outlet Canada

$115 $450 at Coach Outlet U.S.

