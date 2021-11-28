Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday sale is on now — and more than 500 items are up for grabs (Photos via Coach Outlet)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, the Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday sale has officially arrived.

Right now, shoppers can enjoy the retailer's lowest prices of the year, including discounts of up to 65 per cent off bags, accessories and more, plus an additional 25 per cent off everything, just because. Don't see the extra 25 per cent off reflected? Don't worry — it's automatically applied at checkout.

With more than 500 items up for grabs (click here to see all of the deals), scroll down to shop our 21 highlights from Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday sale.

Zip Top Tote (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Name a more classic tote, we dare you. This top-rated zippered leather tote bag is available in a handful of styles, including lavender (shop here), signature canvas (shop here), ornament print (shop here) and snowman print (shop here).

$104 $278 at Coach Outlet

Jes Baguette (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This chic '90s-inspired baguette bag is a $129 holiday exclusive. Love the style? Check out the Jes Baguette in blue floral (shop here), buffalo plaid (shop here), rose print (shop here) and dark brown canvas (shop here).

$129 $328 at Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This best-selling wristlet is on sale for less than $30 during Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday event. Pick up the must-have stocking stuffer in seven colours, plus navy leather (shop here), leopard print (shop here) and dozens of other prints (shop all of them here).

$29 $78 at Coach Outlet

Carrier Phone Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This cute crossbody bag comes with a 25-inch detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

$94 $250 at Coach Outlet

Georgie Saddle Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

The classic handbag makes for an excellent gift for any and everyone on your "good" list this year. The saddlebag is available in several other colours and materials, including chambray (shop here) and brown suede (shop here).

Story continues

$158 $350 at Coach Outlet

Small Town Bucket Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Small town name, big city style: This timeless bucket bag is a Coach Outlet bestseller and is available in five colours, including black, brown and red and a limited-edition disco star print (shop here).

$158 $350 at Coach Outlet

Shaped Card Case (Photo via Coach Outlet)

On sale for less than $30, this elegant card case is a luxe stocking stuffer for less. The leather style is also available in a vintage rose print (shop here), classic black (shop here) and a rainbow print (shop here).

$29 $78 at Coach Outlet

Mini Brynn Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This cute micro crossbody bag comes in two colours patterns: brown-black and gold-khaki and is on sale for more than 50 per cent off right now.

$112 $298 at Coach Outlet

Georgie Shoulder Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This holiday season, give her a gift she'll cherish for years to come. The ladylike Georgie shoulder bag is also available in black, quilted pink (shop here), redwood suede (shop here) and green leather (shop here).

$179 $398 at Coach Outlet

Large Jewelry Box (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Truly a gift everyone will appreciate, this stunning jewelry box is on for a major steal right now at the Coach Outlet.

$56 $150 at Coach Outlet

Tammie Clutch Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This cool bag deserves an evening out. The Tammie Clutch is also available in quilted black leather (shop here), strawberry pink (shop here) and signature canvas (shop here).

$134 $298 at Coach Outlet

Mini Town Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Coach Radial Rainbow (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This Black Friday doorbuster deal is more than 50 per cent off its original price of $298. The Mini Town Bucket Bag is also available in red and black plaid (shop here), signature canvas (shop here) and denim-blue leather (shop here).

$129 $298 at Coach Outlet

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Pennie Shoulder Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

A classic carry-all roomy enough for everything you need on hand, this top-rated shoulder bag is also available in grey (shop here), raspberry pink (shop here) and colour block (shop here).

$169 $450 at Coach Outlet

Dempsey Drawstring Bucket Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This best-selling bucket bag is the perfect holiday gift for you and yours. Check it out in Coach's signature denim (shop here) for a colourful twist.

$170 $378 at Coach Outlet

Mini Camera Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

A cute crossbody bag for nights out or life on the go, this mini leather camera bag is also available in black, grey (shop here), floral print (shop here) and preppy plaid (shop here).

$104 $278 at Coach Outlet

Dempsey Tote 22 (Photo via Coach Outlet)

We love the ladylike look of the Dempsey Tote 22. The versatile style is also available in black leather (shop here) and Coach's signature canvas print (shop here).

$179 $398 at Coach Outlet

Pennie Backpack 22 (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This adorable micro backpack is crafted from refined pebble leather and available in red, white and black and signature canvas (shop here).

$131 $350 at Coach Outlet

Medium Corner Zip Wallet (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Simple and iconic, this CC-printed Coach wallet is available in several signature canvas designs, solid leather (shop here), apple print (shop here) and black and white quilting (shop here).

$67 $178 at Coach Outlet

Mollie Tote (Photo via Coach Outlet)

The brand's classic Mollie tote bag has earned an average rating of 4.3 stars from Coach Outlet shoppers. The leather bag is available in eight colours, including black, white and pink.

$170 $378 at Coach Outlet

Georgie Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Luxe for less: Save $164 on this top-rated crossbody bag. The Georgie style is also available in brown suede (shop here), black leather (shop here), pink colour-block (shop here) and white leather (shop here).

$134 $298 at Coach Outlet

Dempsey Tote 40 (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This extra-large tote holds everything you need and more. The Dempsey is also available in a multi-coloured stripe version (shop here) and blue denim (shop here).

$203 $450 at Coach Outlet

Want to see more? Shop all Coach Outlet Black Friday flash sale deals here.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.