Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday sale ends tonight! 11 best deals, starting at $24
Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday deals are in full swing — but not for long.
While Cyber Monday is known for amazing deals on technology, everyday essentials and must-have gifts, it's also the perfect time to save big on the season's hottest fashion and accessories.
Right now, Coach Outlet is offering up to 60 per cent off, plus an extra 25 per cent off sitewide.
The retailer is also offering free shipping for all online purchases. But hurry! The sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST.
While there's plenty of cute bags, wristlets and backpacks up for grabs — which will make great gifts for the fashionista in your life — read on to shop Yahoo Canada's 11 best deals from the Cyber Monday sale.
Save $227: Convertible Mini Backpack in Gold/Black
Coach Outlet's newest arrival is massively marked down for Cyber Monday. Made from refined pebble leather, the adjustable straps convert this item to a shoulder bag from a backpack.
Save $136: Slim Zip Wallet With Penguin Print
This "high quality" wallet will make an amazing gift this holiday season. Complete with an adorable penguin print, this item features 12 card slots and a zip coin pocket.
Save $227: Alice Satchel In Signature Canvas
With a solid 4.5-star rating, Coach Outlet shoppers say this satchel is "the perfect size" and "looks even better in person."
Save $221: Clara Shoulder Bag Silver/Cornflower/Field Flora
Made from crossgrain leather, this bag features zip-top closure and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody use.
Save $148: North/South Phone Crossbody
Made from crossgrain leather, this phone crossbody bag comes with a zip coin pocket and an outside slip pocket. Shopper say this item is "super convenient" and "cute and compact."
Save $71: Corner Zip Wristlet in Signature Canvas With Snowflake Print Khaki/Gold Multi
This cute wristlet is filled with holiday cheer. Shoppers say this item "makes a great gift" and "can fit all of your essentials."
Save $74: Heart Stone Drop Earrings
Made from plated brass, glass and cubic zirconia, these glitzy earrings feature butterfly closure and will be the perfect accessory for holiday parties.
Save $245: Ellie File Bag in Gold/Watermelon Multi
Made from refined pebble leather, this "gorgeous and high quality" file bag features fabric lining and inside multifunction pockets.
Save $156: Pouch Trio In Blocked Signature Canvas
This pack of three — featuring large, medium and small pouches — is "the perfect grab and go set," according to a Coach Outlet shopper. Made from signature coated canvas and smooth leather, these pouches come with a wrist strap and fabric lining.
Save $169: Zip Top Tote in Gold/Black
This is the little black dress of handbags. With almost 600 reviews, shoppers have given this item a whopping 4.6-star review. If you aren't a fan of black, this item also comes in white, pink and purple.
Save $44: Card Case With Shooting Star Print
Looking for a cute gift idea but don't want to break the bank? Look no further than this "lovely and practical" card case from Coach Outlet.
