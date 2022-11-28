Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday sale ends tonight! 11 best deals, starting at $24

Coach Outlet's massive Cyber Monday sale ends tonight. (Photos via Coach Outlet)

Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday deals are in full swing — but not for long.

While Cyber Monday is known for amazing deals on technology, everyday essentials and must-have gifts, it's also the perfect time to save big on the season's hottest fashion and accessories.

Right now, Coach Outlet is offering up to 60 per cent off, plus an extra 25 per cent off sitewide.

The retailer is also offering free shipping for all online purchases. But hurry! The sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST.

While there's plenty of cute bags, wristlets and backpacks up for grabs — which will make great gifts for the fashionista in your life — read on to shop Yahoo Canada's 11 best deals from the Cyber Monday sale.

Cyber Monday deals are on now! Click here for all the latest on deals, sales and discounts in Canada.

Convertible Mini Backpack in Gold/Black (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Coach Outlet's newest arrival is massively marked down for Cyber Monday. Made from refined pebble leather, the adjustable straps convert this item to a shoulder bag from a backpack.

$123 $350 at Coach Outlet

Save $136: Slim Zip Wallet With Penguin Print

Slim Zip Wallet With Penguin Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This "high quality" wallet will make an amazing gift this holiday season. Complete with an adorable penguin print, this item features 12 card slots and a zip coin pocket.

$80 $228 at Coach Outlet

Save $227: Alice Satchel In Signature Canvas

Alice Satchel In Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

With a solid 4.5-star rating, Coach Outlet shoppers say this satchel is "the perfect size" and "looks even better in person."

$123 $350 at Coach Outlet

Clara Shoulder Bag Silver/Cornflower/Field Flora (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Made from crossgrain leather, this bag features zip-top closure and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody use.

$129 $350 at Coach Outlet

North/South Phone Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Made from crossgrain leather, this phone crossbody bag comes with a zip coin pocket and an outside slip pocket. Shopper say this item is "super convenient" and "cute and compact."

$80 $228 at Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet in Signature Canvas With Snowflake Print Khaki/Gold Multi (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This cute wristlet is filled with holiday cheer. Shoppers say this item "makes a great gift" and "can fit all of your essentials."

$27 $98 at Coach Outlet

Save $74: Heart Stone Drop Earrings

Heart Stone Drop Earrings (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Made from plated brass, glass and cubic zirconia, these glitzy earrings feature butterfly closure and will be the perfect accessory for holiday parties.

$44 $118 at Coach Outlet

Ellie File Bag in Gold/Watermelon Multi (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Made from refined pebble leather, this "gorgeous and high quality" file bag features fabric lining and inside multifunction pockets.

$105 $245 at Coach Outlet

Save $156: Pouch Trio In Blocked Signature Canvas

Pouch Trio In Blocked Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This pack of three — featuring large, medium and small pouches — is "the perfect grab and go set," according to a Coach Outlet shopper. Made from signature coated canvas and smooth leather, these pouches come with a wrist strap and fabric lining.

$94 $250 at Coach Outlet

Zip Top Tote in Gold/Black (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This is the little black dress of handbags. With almost 600 reviews, shoppers have given this item a whopping 4.6-star review. If you aren't a fan of black, this item also comes in white, pink and purple.

$129 $298 at Coach Outlet

Save $44: Card Case With Shooting Star Print

Card Case With Shooting Star Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Looking for a cute gift idea but don't want to break the bank? Look no further than this "lovely and practical" card case from Coach Outlet.

$24 $68 at Coach Outlet

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.