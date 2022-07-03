This cute Coach Outlet bag is 70% off right now — plus 10 more deals starting at $29
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Buying a designer purse definitely requires thought and consideration. Given the hefty price of some handbags, the majority of us can't drop hundreds of dollars on the season's trendiest totes or shoulder bags.
But what if we told you that Coach Outlet, one of the most popular designer brands, put a bunch of their top-rated items on sale? That's surely a reason to treat yourself.
With that in mind, Coach Outlet Canada's massive clearance sale has the season's hottest styles at hard-to-beat prices — with some items even up to 70 per cent off. This is your opportunity to get your hands on a chic purse for way cheaper than you normally could.
Read on to check out 11 incredible deals from this week's sale below — but hurry! At prices like these, we're sure these bestselling items won't last long.
70% off: Coach Outlet Pennie Crossbody with Coin Case in Signature Canvas
Two for the price of one! This funky crossbody, made from refined pebble leather, comes with a matching coin pouch to store all of your essentials.
52% off: Coach Outlet City Tote in Blocked Signature Canvas
This trendy tote is red-hot for summer. Made from smooth leather, this purse features an inside zip pocket, snap closure and handles with a 10-inch drop. If you're not a fan of the red, this item also comes in green and orange.
50% off: Coach Outlet Georgie Crossbody in Signature Canvas
New to clearance, this sophisticated crossbody oozes elegance. With eight credit card slots, a full-length bill compartment and inside pockets, this is the ultimate "treat yourself" item this summer.
60% off: Coach Outlet Teri Shoulder Bag in Rainbow Signature Canvas
There's still time to shop Coach Outlet's stunning pride collection, available until the end of the month! For this collaboration, Coach partnered with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers to create supportive environments where LGBTQIA+ people can thrive.
50% off: Coach Outlet Court Backpack
Back to school is just around the corner. Why not get a head start by taking advantage of this incredible backpack sale? This "functional and beautiful" backpack also comes in black, red and yellow.
70% off: Coach Outlet Track Pack in Signature Canvas
Out of almost 100 reviews, this track pack has received an incredible 4.7-star rating. "I am a Coach fanatic — I have several bags but this by far is my favourite bag! It's big enough to fit all of my essentials, it's high-quality and a great travel bag. This is a must-buy," writes a Coach Outlet shopper.
60% off: Coach Outlet Long Zip Around Wallet in Signature Canvas with Strawberry Print
This wallet is berry sweet for summer! One shopper says they "adore this wallet" because "it's super spacious and cute." Another reviewer writes "the strawberry pattern is unique and eye-catching."
70% off: Coach Outlet Horse and Carriage Tea Rose Print Silk Bandana
Scarves are the chicest summer accessory. Crafted from 100 per cent silk, this "soft" and "sleek" item comes with Coach's signature horse and carriage pattern.
60% off: Coach Outlet Medium ID Zip Wallet in Signature Jacquard With Stripes
"Having trouble finding your perfect wallet — too small/too big? The Medium ID Zip Wallet is the one! Great size — low profile in your purse yet easily found, perfect number of pockets and card holders. This wallet is beautifully made and will garner many compliments. Buy it — you'll love it. I do!" writes a Coach Outlet shopper. Need we say more?
50% off: Coach Outlet Corner Zip Wristlet in Signature Canvas
Featuring two credit card slots, zip-top closure and an attached wrist strap, this "handy and compact" wristlet delivers summer style without breaking the bank.
44% off: Coach Outlet Rowan File Bag in Signature Canvas
Out of almost 800 four or five-star reviews, shoppers have given this file bag their seal of approval. One shopper says "this purse is high quality and I always receive compliments when I wear it."
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.