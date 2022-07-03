This cute Coach Outlet bag is 70% off right now — plus 10 more deals starting at $29

Coach Outlet's sale finds of the week, starting at $29. (Photos via Coach Outlet)

Buying a designer purse definitely requires thought and consideration. Given the hefty price of some handbags, the majority of us can't drop hundreds of dollars on the season's trendiest totes or shoulder bags.

But what if we told you that Coach Outlet, one of the most popular designer brands, put a bunch of their top-rated items on sale? That's surely a reason to treat yourself.

With that in mind, Coach Outlet Canada's massive clearance sale has the season's hottest styles at hard-to-beat prices — with some items even up to 70 per cent off. This is your opportunity to get your hands on a chic purse for way cheaper than you normally could.

Read on to check out 11 incredible deals from this week's sale below — but hurry! At prices like these, we're sure these bestselling items won't last long.

Coach Outlet Pennie Crossbody with Coin Case in Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Two for the price of one! This funky crossbody, made from refined pebble leather, comes with a matching coin pouch to store all of your essentials.

$128 $428 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet City Tote in Blocked Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This trendy tote is red-hot for summer. Made from smooth leather, this purse features an inside zip pocket, snap closure and handles with a 10-inch drop. If you're not a fan of the red, this item also comes in green and orange.

$169 $350 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Georgie Crossbody in Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

New to clearance, this sophisticated crossbody oozes elegance. With eight credit card slots, a full-length bill compartment and inside pockets, this is the ultimate "treat yourself" item this summer.

$149 $298 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Teri Shoulder Bag in Rainbow Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

There's still time to shop Coach Outlet's stunning pride collection, available until the end of the month! For this collaboration, Coach partnered with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers to create supportive environments where LGBTQIA+ people can thrive.

$151 $378 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Court Backpack (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Back to school is just around the corner. Why not get a head start by taking advantage of this incredible backpack sale? This "functional and beautiful" backpack also comes in black, red and yellow.

$199 $398 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Track Pack in Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Out of almost 100 reviews, this track pack has received an incredible 4.7-star rating. "I am a Coach fanatic — I have several bags but this by far is my favourite bag! It's big enough to fit all of my essentials, it's high-quality and a great travel bag. This is a must-buy," writes a Coach Outlet shopper.

$119 $398 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Long Zip Around Wallet in Signature Canvas with Strawberry Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This wallet is berry sweet for summer! One shopper says they "adore this wallet" because "it's super spacious and cute." Another reviewer writes "the strawberry pattern is unique and eye-catching."

$115 $288 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Horse and Carriage Tea Rose Print Silk Bandana (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Scarves are the chicest summer accessory. Crafted from 100 per cent silk, this "soft" and "sleek" item comes with Coach's signature horse and carriage pattern.

$29 $98 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Medium ID Zip Wallet in Signature Jacquard With Stripes (Photo via Coach Outlet)

"Having trouble finding your perfect wallet — too small/too big? The Medium ID Zip Wallet is the one! Great size — low profile in your purse yet easily found, perfect number of pockets and card holders. This wallet is beautifully made and will garner many compliments. Buy it — you'll love it. I do!" writes a Coach Outlet shopper. Need we say more?

$75 $188 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Corner Zip Wristlet in Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Featuring two credit card slots, zip-top closure and an attached wrist strap, this "handy and compact" wristlet delivers summer style without breaking the bank.

$39 $78 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Rowan File Bag in Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Out of almost 800 four or five-star reviews, shoppers have given this file bag their seal of approval. One shopper says "this purse is high quality and I always receive compliments when I wear it."

$139 $250 at Coach Outlet

