Hurry! Coach Outlet's friends & family sale ends tomorrow: 12 best deals from $33

Hurry! Coach Outlet's friends & family sale ends tomorrow.

Just in time for spring weather (or a Mother's Day gift!), Coach Outlet's Friends and Family sale is still going strong.

The brand is offering major discounts right now, with an extra 15 per cent off on a selection of new spring styles — making this the perfect time to treat yourself to something special.

Shoppers can snag this deal and also score free shipping on every order — but you'll have to hurry as this deal ends tomorrow (April 25).

One of our favourites included in the sale is the classic City Tote, which has just been updated with a fun, spring-ready design.

City Tote With Lovely Butterfly Print. Image via Coach Outlet.

$152 $490 at Coach Outlet

The City Tote has all the elements you could hope for in an everyday office bag: a roomy interior with plenty of space to store your laptop, lunch, water bottle, wallet, phone and more. It also features long straps that make it easy to carry this bag over your shoulder.

Since this bag is made with Coach's signature coated canvas, its exterior is also resistant to stains and scratches that might result from everyday wear and tear.

If butterflies aren't your thing, it's also available to shop in a huge range of other canvas options, all of which are trimmed with leather accents and metallic hardware.

City Tote In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

From $152 $490 at Coach Outlet

What people are saying

The City Tote is a favourite among Coach Outlet shoppers, and has earned a 4.5-star rating from more than 1,200 customer reviews. In addition to being an ideal choice for the office, shoppers say that this tote is a great choice for running errands or travelling.

"This tote is so beautiful, it is the perfect size as an office bag," shared one reviewer. "The colours are stunning and there are multiple wallet choices that will match! I love it."

"For an everyday bag, it is big, but if you like a big bag [then] this is perfect," said another shopper. "I use it as an everyday bag, but it would be good for traveling, work or as a baby bag as well."

As this bag is a tote, it has an open top rather than a zippered closure. If you're looking for a similar style with a slightly more secure design, then you may want to opt for the Gallery Tote, which offers a similar look with a zip top.

Not what you're looking for? Shop more Coach Outlet spring finds on sale below!

Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

$33 $110 at Coach Outlet`

Ellie File Bag. Image via Coach Outlet.

$169 $430 at Coach Outlet

Mini Rowan File Bag With Lovely Butterfly Print. Image via Coach Outlet.

$110 $310 at Coach Outlet

Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas With Bee Print. Image via Coach Outlet.

$116 $390 at Coach Outlet

Sydney Satchel. Image via Coach Outlet.

$135 $430 at Coach Outlet

Mini Skinny Id Case. Image via Coach Outlet.

$37 $110 at Coach Outlet

Mini Klare Crossbody In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

$170 $400 at Coach Outlet

Ella Hobo. Image via Coach Outlet.

$195 $490 at Coach Outlet

Envelope Clutch Crossbody In Signature Canvas With Floral Applique. Image via Coach Outlet.

$169 $460 at Coach Outlet

Gallery Tote. Image via Coach Outlet.

$195 $460 at Coach Outlet

Pennie Shoulder Bag. Image via Coach Outlet.

$173 $580 at Coach Outlet

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.