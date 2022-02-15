This Coach Outlet tote is a shopper favourite, and it's 50% off right now

The $164 Coach Outlet Gallery Tote is a favourite among shoppers.

The Coach Outlet site is a treasure trove of deals when it comes to handbags and accessories. From wallets and crossbody bags to larger items like totes and backpacks, they truly have it all covered.

Currently shoppers can find deals of up to 70 per cent off on a huge assortment of Coach classics, including the iconic Gallery Tote in Signature Canvas.

This top-rated bag has racked up hundreds of five-star reviews and is on sale right now for 50 per cent off.

Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

$164 $328 at Coach Outlet

The details

This roomy tote has everything you need in an everyday tote — zippered pockets? Check. Comfortable straps? Check. Neutral colours that pair with any outfit? Check again.

In addition to interior compartments that keep you cell phone and other small items organized, this bag also has an exterior pocket for quick access to things like your keys or lip balm.

Available in four shades of Coach's signature canvas logo print, this versatile tote bag is perfect for students or busy professionals. Shoppers say that has room for "a small iPad or 15-inch laptop," making this a great choice if you're looking for a tote that can stand up to a day at the office.

What shoppers are saying

With a 4.5-star average rating from more than 600 customer reviews, there's no denying the appeal of this everyday tote bag. Shoppers have praised its "sturdy" construction, as well as its roomy interior.

"I like the construction of the bag — it is sturdy," noted one reviewer. "I use this for work primarily, so it gets a lot of beating. I like this type of leather because it does not scuff. My laptop, my daily planner, a small cosmetics case, a bottle of water all fit perfectly."

"I love this bag. Just large enough but large enough to hold my essential items. Outside pocket is perfect for keys or cell phone," wrote another.

Gallery Tote in Gold/Light Khaki Chalk. Image via Coach Outlet.

Some shoppers have fallen for this tote bag, and having just one colour isn't enough.

"This is my favourite Coach bag. I have it in several colours so I can carry one no matter the season!" raved one reviewer.

Despite all of its positive reviews, some shoppers have found that this tote makes noise when in use as the straps move around on the hardware.

"The bag IS a little squeaky and you can hear it squeak as you walk around with it on your shoulder. I figure if the only complain I have is a squeaky bag, then it's just fine," said a shopper.

Verdict

At its current price of $164, now is an excellent time to treat yourself to the Coach outlet Gallery Tote. Shoppers can't get enough of its easy everyday design that's perfect for work, school or travel. It's been called a "perfect purse," though you may notice that the bag makes some noises as it wears in over time.

