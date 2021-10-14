The Coach Outlet just dropped their holiday gift shop — and everything is on sale

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The Coach Outlet gift shop is everything I want for Christmas (Photos via Coach Outlet)

It may be a mass generalization, but there truly are two types of people in the world: those who get their holiday shopping done early and those who don't.

If you're in the latter of the camps, consider this an inspiration piece for future use; however, if you're in the former, listen up.

Coach Outlet just dropped their holiday gift section (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.), and honestly, I want one of everything. From bags (a classic) to scarves (so cozy!) to watches (elegant, right?), these holiday-perfect gifts start at less than $50.

To get a head start on your holiday shopping, scroll down to shop 11 gifts for everyone on your list (or for yourself, no judgment).

Town Bucket Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This polished leather bucket bag (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.) is the perfect gift for anyone who deserves something extra special this holiday season.

$229 $398 at Coach Outlet Canada

$169 $398 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Snap Wallet (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This cool crocodile-embossed leather wallet (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.) comes with three credit card slots and a full-length bill compartment. "This little wallet is so cute and very sturdy," says one happy shopper.

$99 $198 at Coach Outlet Canada

$79 $198 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Reversible Colorblock Oversized Muffler (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Right now, you can save big on this oversized branded scarf (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.), just in time for the colder months. The muffler is available in two colour combinations: red/pink and taupe/pink.

$107 $178 at Coach Outlet Canada

$89 $178 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Liz Watch (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This elegant watch (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.) features a sleek stainless steel case and leather strap. Plus, it's water-resistant up to 99 feet.

$162 $270 at Coach Outlet Canada

$113 $225 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Dempsey Drawstring Bucket Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Timeless yet trendy, this leather drawstring bucket bag (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.) is crafted from refined pebble leather and comes with a 25-inch detachable strap. "This bag is everything!" raves one Coach Outlet shopper. "It's the statement [piece] you need with your outfit."

$227 $378 at Coach Outlet Canada

$189 $378 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Kleo Shoulder Bag 23 (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This pretty two-toned shoulder bag (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.) is crafted from smooth leather and suede and comes with a detachable handle. "It's elegant and just the right size," says a shopper.

$199 $498 at Coach Outlet Canada

$174 $498 at Coach Outlet

Embroidered Horse And Carriage Cashmere Muffler (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Perfect for the colder months, this elegant cashmere scarf (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.) is available in camel and black and measures 72 by 12-inches.

$149 $248 at Coach Outlet Canada

$124 $248 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Ziva Slipper (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Slip into comfort with these top-rated logo-printed slippers (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.). Available in three colours, Coach shoppers say they are "so soft, comfortable and warm."

$80 $100 at Coach Outlet Canada

$70 $100 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Georgie Crossbody With Linear Quilting (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Elegant and cool, this suede and leather crossbody bag (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.) features eight credit card slots and a full-length bill compartment. It has "a classic look, with just enough space for the essentials," writes one Coach Outlet shopper.

$239 $398 at Coach Outlet Canada

$199 $398 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Graham Crossbody In Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This timeless crossbody bag (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.) is the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Right now, shoppers can save between 45 and 58 per cent on the logo-printed style.

$179 $328 at Coach Outlet Canada

$139 $328 at Coach Outlet U.S.

Pennie Backpack 22 (Photo via Coach Outlet)

A cute alternative to your everyday bag, this micro leather backpack (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.) has been described as the "perfect size" by Coach shoppers.

$175 $350 at Coach Outlet Canada

$140 $350 at Coach Outlet U.S.

