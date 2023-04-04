Coach Outlet shoppers 'love' this tote bag — and it's on sale for under $200

Save 60% on the Coach Outlet Gallery Tote and more new spring arrivals.

The Coach Outlet site is a treasure trove of deals when it comes to handbags and accessories for spring. From wallets and crossbody bags to larger items like totes and backpacks, they truly have it all covered.

Currently, shoppers can find deals of up to 70 per cent off on a huge assortment of Coach classics and winter accessories, including the iconic Gallery Tote.

This top-rated leather bag is a new addition to the retailer's sale section, and right now, it's an incredible deal at 60 per cent off.

Save 60%: Coach Outlet Gallery Tote

Gallery Tote in Midnight. Image via Coach Outlet.

$184 $460 at Coach Outlet

This roomy tote has everything you need in an everyday tote — zippered pockets? Check. Comfortable straps? Check. Neutral colours that pair with any outfit? Check again.

In addition to interior compartments that keep your cell phone and other small items organized, this bag has an exterior pocket for quick access to things like your keys or lip balm.

Available in eight gorgeous shades that are ready for spring, this versatile tote bag is perfect for students or busy professionals. Shoppers say it has room for "a small iPad or 15-inch laptop," making this a great choice if you're looking for a tote that can stand up to a day at the office.

Coach Outlet Gallery Tote in Waterfall Blue. Image via Coach Outlet.

$184 $460 at Coach Outlet

Shoppers 'love this bag'

With a 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,700 customer reviews, there's no denying the appeal of this everyday tote bag. Shoppers have praised its "sturdy" construction, as well as its roomy interior.

"I like the construction of the bag — it is sturdy," noted one reviewer. "I use this for work primarily, so it gets a lot of beating...My laptop, my daily planner, a small cosmetics case, a bottle of water all fit perfectly."

"I love this bag. Just large enough but large enough to hold my essential items. Outside pocket is perfect for keys or cell phone," wrote another.

Gallery Tote in True Pink. Image via Coach Outlet.

$184 $460 at Coach Outlet

'I have it in several colours'

Some shoppers have fallen for this tote bag, and having just one colour isn't enough.

"This is my favourite Coach bag. I have it in several colours so I can carry one no matter the season!" raved one reviewer.

Despite hundreds of positive positive reviews, some shoppers have found that this tote makes noise when in use as the straps move around on the hardware.

"The bag is a little squeaky and you can hear it squeak as you walk around with it on your shoulder. I figure if the only complaint I have is a squeaky bag, then it's just fine," said a shopper.

At its current price of $184, now is an excellent time to treat yourself to Coach Outlet's leather Gallery Tote. It's been called a "perfect purse," though you may notice that the bag makes some noises as it wears in over time.

If you'd rather shop for something a little different, find more must-see deals from Coach Outlet's latest sale, and scroll below for the best deals to shop.

Save 60%: Nora Kisslock Crossbody With Strawberry

Nora Kisslock Crossbody With Strawberry. Image via Coach Outlet.

$208 $520 at Coach Outlet

Save 70%: Mini Rowan File Bag In Signature Canvas With Nostalgic Ditsy Print

Mini Rowan File Bag In Signature Canvas With Nostalgic Ditsy Print. Image via Coach Outlet.

$99 $330 at Coach Outlet

Save 66%: Jules Hobo

Jules Hobo. Image via Coach Outlet.

$179 $520 at Coach Outlet

Save 60%: Kleo Wallet In Signature Chambray

Kleo Wallet In Signature Chambray. Image via Coach Outlet.

$91 $228 at Coach Outlet

Save 60%: Kay Crossbody In Signature Leather

Kay Crossbody In Signature Leather. Image via Coach Outlet.

$208 $520 at Coach Outlet

Save 60%: Mini Dempsey Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Wild Strawberry Print

Mini Dempsey Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Wild Strawberry Print. Image via Coach Outlet.

$144 $360 at Coach Outlet

Save 62%: Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas

Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

$129 $340 at Coach Outlet

Save 60%: Accordion Wallet In Signature Leather

Accordion Wallet In Signature Leather. Image via Coach Outlet.

$124 $310 at Coach Outlet

Save 60%: Mollie Tote

Mollie Tote. Image via Coach Outlet.

$208 $520 at Coach Outlet

Save 60%: Kleo Shoulder Bag 23 In Signature Canvas

Kleo Shoulder Bag 23 In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

$199 $498 at Coach Outlet

