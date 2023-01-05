Coach Outlet's Lunar New Year Collection is selling fast: Shop 11 editor picks

Coach Outlet's Lunar New Year collection embraces the elegance, peace and luck of the year of the rabbit (Photos via Coach Outlet)

Chinese New Year is just around the corner — and Coach Outlet just dropped their stunning Lunar New Year collection.

The annual Lunar New Year celebration follows the lunar calendar, with Jan. 22 marking the end of winter, officially inviting spring and a new year. For those who celebrate, the Lunar New Year means shopping for New Year's goods and celebrating with a large family dinner.

2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit — which symbolizes elegance, peace and luck.

If you're looking to treat yourself for Lunar New Year, we've rounded up of our favourite 11 pieces from Coach Outlet's Lunar New Year collection — but be sure to shop them quickly, as pieces are selling out fast.

Lunar New Year Signature Rabbit And Carriage Print Silk Bandana (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Perfect as a Lunar New Year gift for a loved one or yourself, this 100 per cent silk print scarf can be worn as a bandana, scarf or as a handbag accessory.

$59 $98 at Coach Outlet

Lunar New Year Mini Wallet On A Chain (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This year's rabbit print is as adorable as it is stylish. Made from coated canvas and smooth leather, this wallet can be used in the traditional sense or as a shoulder bag.

$75 $150 at Coach Outlet

Nolita 19 With Chain (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Symbolizing luck, joy and happiness, you'll often see the colour red associated with Chinese traditions. This quilted leather bag embraces the shade of happiness for a joyful pop of colour.

$114 $228 at Coach Outlet

Lunar New Year Long Zip Around Wallet (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Carry this cute wallet as a clutch or tuck it in your purse and carry the luck of the rabbit with you.

$119 $298 at Coach Outlet

Track Small Flap Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

The perfect bag for dashing between celebrations, this crossbody is made from smooth calf leather and suits any occasion.

$119 $298 at Coach Outlet

Lunar New Year Mini Dempsey Bucket Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This rabbit print is sure to sell out quickly — and combined with the best-selling Dempsey Bucket Bag silhouette, this is a piece that's sure to get a lot of wear for many Lunar New Year celebrations to come.

$139 $278 at Coach Outlet

Lunar New Year Rabbit And Carriage Crewneck Sweatshirt (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Making a slight amendment to their traditional horse and carriage logo, Coach celebrates the year of the rabbit with a nod to the fourth animal in the Chinese zodiac calendar on this cotton blend sweater.

$179 $298 at Coach Outlet

Dempsey Drawstring Backpack (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This drawstring backpack is comprised of coated canvas and refined pebbled leather. The perfect pop of colour, this backpack can store all of your essentials.

$180 $450 at Coach Outlet

Lunar New Year Box Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This crossbody has a signature box shape made from coated canvas and smooth leather. This bag embraces the New Year celebration with the limited edition logo.

$189 $378 at Coach Outlet

Andy Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

One of Coach's bestsellers, this crossbody has a refined pebbled leather outer with a bold, gold statement chain and drawstring closures.

$214 $428 at Coach Outlet

Lunar New Year Dempsey Carryall (Photo via Coach Outlet)

The perfect bag for the person always on the go. This carryall features the limited edition logo on coated canvas and smooth leather — with enough space to fit all of your daily essentials.

$225 $450 at Coach Outlet

