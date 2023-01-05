Coach Outlet's Lunar New Year Collection is selling fast: Shop 11 editor picks
The Coach Outlet Lunar New Year collection includes bags, accessories & more.
Chinese New Year is just around the corner — and Coach Outlet just dropped their stunning Lunar New Year collection.
The annual Lunar New Year celebration follows the lunar calendar, with Jan. 22 marking the end of winter, officially inviting spring and a new year. For those who celebrate, the Lunar New Year means shopping for New Year's goods and celebrating with a large family dinner.
2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit — which symbolizes elegance, peace and luck.
If you're looking to treat yourself for Lunar New Year, we've rounded up of our favourite 11 pieces from Coach Outlet's Lunar New Year collection — but be sure to shop them quickly, as pieces are selling out fast.
Coach Outlet Lunar New Year Silk Bandana
Perfect as a Lunar New Year gift for a loved one or yourself, this 100 per cent silk print scarf can be worn as a bandana, scarf or as a handbag accessory.
Coach Outlet Lunar New Year Mini Wallet On A Chain
This year's rabbit print is as adorable as it is stylish. Made from coated canvas and smooth leather, this wallet can be used in the traditional sense or as a shoulder bag.
Coach Outlet Nolita 19 With Chain
Symbolizing luck, joy and happiness, you'll often see the colour red associated with Chinese traditions. This quilted leather bag embraces the shade of happiness for a joyful pop of colour.
Coach Outlet Lunar New Year Long Zip Around Wallet
Carry this cute wallet as a clutch or tuck it in your purse and carry the luck of the rabbit with you.
Coach Outlet Track Small Flap Crossbody
The perfect bag for dashing between celebrations, this crossbody is made from smooth calf leather and suits any occasion.
Coach Outlet Lunar New Year Mini Dempsey Bucket Bag
This rabbit print is sure to sell out quickly — and combined with the best-selling Dempsey Bucket Bag silhouette, this is a piece that's sure to get a lot of wear for many Lunar New Year celebrations to come.
Coach Outlet Lunar New Year Crewneck Sweatshirt
Making a slight amendment to their traditional horse and carriage logo, Coach celebrates the year of the rabbit with a nod to the fourth animal in the Chinese zodiac calendar on this cotton blend sweater.
Coach Outlet Dempsey Drawstring Backpack
This drawstring backpack is comprised of coated canvas and refined pebbled leather. The perfect pop of colour, this backpack can store all of your essentials.
Coach Outlet Lunar New Year Box Crossbody
This crossbody has a signature box shape made from coated canvas and smooth leather. This bag embraces the New Year celebration with the limited edition logo.
Coach Outlet Andy Crossbody
One of Coach's bestsellers, this crossbody has a refined pebbled leather outer with a bold, gold statement chain and drawstring closures.
Coach Outlet Lunar New Year Dempsey Carryall
The perfect bag for the person always on the go. This carryall features the limited edition logo on coated canvas and smooth leather — with enough space to fit all of your daily essentials.
