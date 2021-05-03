Coach Outlet shoppers are raving about this 'beautiful' handbag that's on sale for 60% off
As the finishing touch to any outfit, no look would be complete without the perfect everyday handbag. Ideally, it has a design that’s roomy without being bulky, neutral enough to pair with a wide variety of colours and styles, and with a versatile design that can easily take you from day to night.
It’s a tall order, but Coach has always been known for their high quality leather handbags and accessories that are perfect for everyday use. One top-rated style in particular has won over shoppers online, and as an added bonus you can score the iconic Prairie Satchel at 60 per cent off right now at Coach Outlet.
Coach Prairie Satchel
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $131 (originally $328)
The details
Crafted from soft pebbled leather, the Prairie Satchel is currently on sale for $131 USD/$160 CAD, compared to its usual price of $328 USD/$402 CAD. It features both top handles as well as a detachable crossbody strap, meaning you can change things up depending on how you want to wear your bag daily.
The handbag has one large main storage compartment that comes with a zip-top closure, as well as a small exterior pocket for quick access to your cell phone, headphones, transit pass or change. It also comes in five beautiful colours that are ideal for everyday wear, with a roomy interior that has space for all of your everyday essentials.
Why shoppers love it
With a 4.3-star rating from more than 150 customer reviews, shoppers have been impressed by the Prairie Satchel’s buttery soft leather and roomy size.
“I love the colour and style. It is roomy enough to carry a wallet and all essentials, yet small enough to use as a cross-body without it being bulky. The leather is top quality and I can tell this will last a long time, as many of my other Coach purchases,” shared one reviewer.
“I can't say enough about how beautiful this bag is. It is a bit smaller than it appears in the photos here but it's a great size and holds all of my items perfectly,” added another. “If you're hesitating about buying this purse, don't! You won't regret it!”
The only complaint about this bag is that some shoppers have found the crossbody strap to be too long, but with a few adjustments it can easily be remedied.
“The adjustable hands free crossbody strap is great, although I found it was too long - so a shoe repair added a few extra holes and shortened the strap for cheap. I am extremely happy with my purchase!” one reviewer shared.
Verdict
As a spacious and versatile everyday handbag, you can’t go wrong with the top-rated Prairie Satchel from Coach Outlet. With a size that makes it ideal for a day at the office or running errands on the weekends, it might just become your new go-to.
