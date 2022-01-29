12 best Coach Outlet Valentine's Day gift ideas for men and women, starting at $23

Shop these Coach Outlet Valentines Day while you still have time.

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and if you're still on the hunt for the perfect gift idea, you'll want to move fast — especially if you're ordering your gift online.

Many retailers are still experiencing shipping delays and stock issues due to the ongoing pandemic-related backlogs, so the sooner you get your orders in the better. You'll also want to keep an eye out for shipping deadlines to make sure that your gifts arrive right on time.

Coach Outlet's Valentine's Day shipping deadline in Canada is Feb. 1 at 12 p.m. EST (9 a.m. PST), meaning there's still a few days to get your orders in. Whether you're shopping for a gift for your husband, wife, partner, or even for yourself, there's a good chance you'll find something to love in their selection of bags and accessories.

In need of some gift-giving inspiration? Scroll through for 12 of the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for men and women from Coach Outlet.

Best Coach Outlet Valentine's Day gift ideas for women

Georgie Shoulder Bag In Signature Leather. Image via Coach Outlet.

Not just your basic black handbag, this Coach classic is finished with a textured exterior that's crafted from smooth calf leather.

$180 $450 at Coach Outlet

Mini Camera Bag. Image via Coach Outlet.

Easily go hands-free with this crossbody camera bag that comes in six gorgeous shades any Valentine will love.

$139 $250 at Coach Outlet

Kleo Carryall. Image via Coach Outlet.

Need a place for all your everyday essentials? This roomy carryall bag has plenty of space to keep you organized on busy days.

$135 $450 at Coach Outlet

Jes Baguette With Floral Bow Print. Image via Coach Outlet.

If you're already dreaming of springtime, this floral bag makes it easy to embrace the season ahead of time.

$98 $328 at Coach Outlet

Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

Coach's signature canvas is the star of the show in this satchel that can be worn across the body or at the shoulder.

$164 $328 at Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet. Image via Coach Outlet.

For a gift idea that doesn't break the bank, this mini wristlet is an adorable — and affordable — choice.

$23 $78 at Coach Outlet

Best Coach Outlet Valentine's Day gift ideas for men

Id Billfold Wallet In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

For the man with classic style, this timeless billfold wallet is a winning gift idea.

$75 $150 at Coach Outlet

Venturer Bag. Image via Coach Outlet.

Help him prepare for his next weekend getaway with this luxurious duffle bag that's crafted from refined calf leather.

$349 $498 at Coach Outlet

Track Belt Bag. Image via Coach Outlet.

This belt bag offers a sporty way to carry your daily essentials and can be worn at the hips or slung across the chest.

$149 $298 at Coach Outlet

Hudson Messenger In Colorblock Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

Busy days on the go call for a bag that can keep up with your every move, like this versatile messenger bag.

$299 $598 at Coach Outlet

Thompson Backpack. Image via Coach Outlet.

This leather backpack is a serious upgrade from a canvas or nylon option, and brings a pop of colour to any outfit.

$275 $550 at Coach Outlet

Hamilton Portfolio Brief In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

This polished and professional briefcase has all the makings of an everyday essential that can be worn for years to come.

$225 $450 at Coach Outlet

