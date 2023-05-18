Coach Outlet Victoria Day sale: 12 best deals to shop this May long weekend

Save an extra 20% on 100s of styles with Coach Outlet's long weekend sale.

Coach Outlet is kicking off the May 2-4 long weekend early with tons of new deals.

The retailer just added hundreds of styles to their clearance section, slashing prices on a huge selection of handbags, wallets and more. Until Monday, you'll find deals of up to 65 per cent off, along with an extra 20 per cent off — no discount code needed.

As expected, many of these long weekend deals are already selling out, so if you’re looking to add to your handbag collection, you’ll want to act fast. Check out some of our top sale picks below, and shop the Coach Outlet Victoria Day sale while you can.

Best Coach Outlet long weekend deals under $50

Slim Id Card Case In Signature Chambray. Image via Coach Outlet.

Keep your most important cards in one convenient spot with the help of this leather and chambray card holder.

$32 $100 at Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet With Horse And Carriage. Image via Coach Outlet.

This leather wristlet is embossed with Coach's signature Horse And Carriage logo for an elevated look.

$31 $98 at Coach Outlet

Zip Card Case With Floral Cluster Print. Image via Coach Outlet.

Nothing says spring quite like florals, and this dainty zip card case is perfect for the season.

$48 $150 at Coach Outlet

Double Corner Zip Wristlet. Image via Coach Outlet.

For a little extra storage, this leather wristlet has two zippered compartments to help you stay organized.

$41 $128 at Coach Outlet

Best Coach Outlet long weekend deals under $100

Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

Made from Coach's signature coated canvas and smooth leather, this convertible wristlet has two credit card slots and a strap that can be worn at the wrist.

$92 $230 at Coach Outlet

Strawberry Coin Case. Image via Coach Outlet.

Coach Outlet's strawberry collection has become a viral sensation, with customers calling pieces like this coin purse their "cutest purchase ever."

$58 $180 at Coach Outlet

Medium Corner Zip Wallet. Image via Coach Outlet.

This timeless leather wallet is crafted from durable crossgrain leather that resists scuffs and scratches.

$77 $240 at Coach Outlet

Mini Rowan File Bag With Lovely Butterfly Print. Image via Coach Outlet.

Brighten up your closet with this spring-ready crossbody bag, which features a whimsical butterfly and floral print.

$99 $310 at Coach Outlet

Best Coach Outlet long weekend deals under $150

Mini City Tote. Image via Coach Outlet.

Perforated leather and a cute scalloped edge brings a fresh take to this classic tote bag.

$105 $328 at Coach Outlet

Payton Hobo In Signature Canvas. Image via Coach Outlet.

Made from Coach's signature canvas and leather detailing, this shoulder bag makes a great addition to any casual look.

$128 $400 at Coach Outlet

Zip Top Tote. Image via Coach Outlet.

Choose from a range of pastel and neutral shades in this versatile, zippered tote bag that's perfect for everyday wear.

$135 $360 at Coach Outlet

Teri Shoulder Bag. Image via Coach Outlet.

Get the look of two bags in one, as this shoulder bag comes with two detachable straps: A leather crossbody strap, and a smaller chain handle.

$138 $430 at Coach Outlet

