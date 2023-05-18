Coach Outlet Victoria Day sale: 12 best deals to shop this May long weekend
In time for the Victoria Day long weekend, save an extra 20 per cent on 100s of Coach Outlet styles.
Coach Outlet is kicking off the May 2-4 long weekend early with tons of new deals.
The retailer just added hundreds of styles to their clearance section, slashing prices on a huge selection of handbags, wallets and more. Until Monday, you'll find deals of up to 65 per cent off, along with an extra 20 per cent off — no discount code needed.
As expected, many of these long weekend deals are already selling out, so if you’re looking to add to your handbag collection, you’ll want to act fast. Check out some of our top sale picks below, and shop the Coach Outlet Victoria Day sale while you can.
Best Coach Outlet long weekend deals under $50
Slim Id Card Case In Signature Chambray
Keep your most important cards in one convenient spot with the help of this leather and chambray card holder.
Corner Zip Wristlet With Horse And Carriage
This leather wristlet is embossed with Coach's signature Horse And Carriage logo for an elevated look.
Zip Card Case With Floral Cluster Print
Nothing says spring quite like florals, and this dainty zip card case is perfect for the season.
Double Corner Zip Wristlet
For a little extra storage, this leather wristlet has two zippered compartments to help you stay organized.
Best Coach Outlet long weekend deals under $100
Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas
Made from Coach's signature coated canvas and smooth leather, this convertible wristlet has two credit card slots and a strap that can be worn at the wrist.
Strawberry Coin Case
Coach Outlet's strawberry collection has become a viral sensation, with customers calling pieces like this coin purse their "cutest purchase ever."
Medium Corner Zip Wallet
This timeless leather wallet is crafted from durable crossgrain leather that resists scuffs and scratches.
Mini Rowan File Bag With Lovely Butterfly Print
Brighten up your closet with this spring-ready crossbody bag, which features a whimsical butterfly and floral print.
Best Coach Outlet long weekend deals under $150
Mini City Tote
Perforated leather and a cute scalloped edge brings a fresh take to this classic tote bag.
Payton Hobo In Signature Canvas
Made from Coach's signature canvas and leather detailing, this shoulder bag makes a great addition to any casual look.
Zip Top Tote
Choose from a range of pastel and neutral shades in this versatile, zippered tote bag that's perfect for everyday wear.
Teri Shoulder Bag
Get the look of two bags in one, as this shoulder bag comes with two detachable straps: A leather crossbody strap, and a smaller chain handle.
