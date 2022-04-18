11 Coach Outlet clearance sale buys we're obsessed with, starting at just $20

Coach Outlet's sale finds of the week. (Photos via Coach Outlet)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're in the market for a new purse or wallet, spring is great time to upgrade your accessories. Whether you're after a cute crossbody for daily wear or a trendy tote to elevate your signature style, Coach Outlet's massive clearance sale has something for everyone at pretty much every budget.

Score a messenger bag for more than $400 off, or a tassel bag charm for only $20 — and lots more.

Jazz up your spring style by shopping our top 11 picks from this week's Coach Outlet clearance markdowns below. But hurry – some of these finds are already selling out!

Coach Outlet Jes Crossbody Bag in Gold/Chalk (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This elegant shoulder bag is the ultimate "treat yourself" gift this spring. "It has a lot of space, it's durable, and it goes with pretty much everything," writes one shopper.

$98 $328 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Jes Baguette in Gold/Black (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Channel your inner Parisian with this stylish and sleek baguette bag. With a 4.6-star rating, you can't go wrong with this classic and versatile purse — which also comes in red and white.

$98 $328 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Tassel Bag Charm In Colorblock Signature Canvas Silver/Multi (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Need a gift idea for a friend (or yourself) this spring? Complete with a split key ring and dog leash clip, this gorgeous tassel bag charm fits the bill. At only $20, what do you have to lose?

$20 $68 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas Gold/Light Khaki/Faded Blush (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Coach Outlet shoppers love this "cute and convenient" camera bag that's also available in black and dark khaki. One reviewer says "this bag is sturdy and pretty with just the right amount of pockets and space for your necessities." Need we say more?

$75 $250 at Coach Outlet

Story continues

Coach Outlet City Tote In Signature Canvas With Heart Petal Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

The brand's famous City Tote gets a spring makeover with this cute heart petal print. But if florals aren't your thing, this "elegant and spacious" bag is also available in Coach's traditional brown canvas.

$189 $378 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Tammie Card Case In Signature Canvas Gold/Brown Black (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This card case, complete with an outside pocket and refined pebble leather, is a steal at only $64! Pick up this "super functional" item before it's too late.

$64 $128 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Hudson Messenger In Colourblock Gunmetal/Tobacco Mahogany (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Save big on the brand's Hudson Messenger bag! Made from signature coated canvas and natural pebble leather, this bag is "right on trend and the colours can be matched with anything," says a Coach Outlet shopper.

$179 $598 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Rowan File Bag With Garden Plaid Print in Gold/Midnight Multi (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This bestselling item comes with zip pockets and an adjustable strap for shoulder or crossbody use. Not a fan of the plaid? This bag also comes in solid black, white and signature canvas.

$75 $250 at Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet In Colorblock With Horse And Carriage

Channel your inner "Bridgerton" with this cute wristlet featuring an embossed horse and carriage print.

$39 $78 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Garden Plaid Print Oblong Scarf in Pink/Yellow (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Scarves are an easy way to accessorize this spring. Whether you’re wearing it around your neck to keep warm or over your head to control your tresses, this item offers both style and practicality.

$53 $178 at Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Long Zip Around Wallet With Popsicle Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This popsicle print wallet is perfect for spring and summer. Earning a 4.6-star rating out of more than 380 reviews, shoppers call this item "the only wallet you'll ever need."

$80 $268 at Coach Outlet

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.