11 Coach Outlet clearance sale buys we're obsessed with, starting at just $20
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you're in the market for a new purse or wallet, spring is great time to upgrade your accessories. Whether you're after a cute crossbody for daily wear or a trendy tote to elevate your signature style, Coach Outlet's massive clearance sale has something for everyone at pretty much every budget.
Score a messenger bag for more than $400 off, or a tassel bag charm for only $20 — and lots more.
Jazz up your spring style by shopping our top 11 picks from this week's Coach Outlet clearance markdowns below. But hurry – some of these finds are already selling out!
Coach Outlet Jes Crossbody Bag in Gold/Chalk
This elegant shoulder bag is the ultimate "treat yourself" gift this spring. "It has a lot of space, it's durable, and it goes with pretty much everything," writes one shopper.
Coach Outlet Jes Baguette in Gold/Black
Channel your inner Parisian with this stylish and sleek baguette bag. With a 4.6-star rating, you can't go wrong with this classic and versatile purse — which also comes in red and white.
Coach Outlet Tassel Bag Charm In Colourblock Signature Canvas Silver/Multi
Need a gift idea for a friend (or yourself) this spring? Complete with a split key ring and dog leash clip, this gorgeous tassel bag charm fits the bill. At only $20, what do you have to lose?
Coach Outlet Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas Gold/Light Khaki/Faded Blush
Coach Outlet shoppers love this "cute and convenient" camera bag that's also available in black and dark khaki. One reviewer says "this bag is sturdy and pretty with just the right amount of pockets and space for your necessities." Need we say more?
Coach Outlet City Tote In Signature Canvas With Heart Petal Print
The brand's famous City Tote gets a spring makeover with this cute heart petal print. But if florals aren't your thing, this "elegant and spacious" bag is also available in Coach's traditional brown canvas.
Coach Outlet Tammie Card Case In Signature Canvas Gold/Brown Black
This card case, complete with an outside pocket and refined pebble leather, is a steal at only $64! Pick up this "super functional" item before it's too late.
Coach Outlet Hudson Messenger In Colourblock Gunmetal/Tobacco Mahogany
Save big on the brand's Hudson Messenger bag! Made from signature coated canvas and natural pebble leather, this bag is "right on trend and the colours can be matched with anything," says a Coach Outlet shopper.
Coach Outlet Rowan File Bag With Garden Plaid Print in Gold/Midnight Multi
This bestselling item comes with zip pockets and an adjustable strap for shoulder or crossbody use. Not a fan of the plaid? This bag also comes in solid black, white and signature canvas.
Corner Zip Wristlet In Colourblock With Horse And Carriage in Gold/Faded Blush Multi
Channel your inner "Bridgerton" with this cute wristlet featuring an embossed horse and carriage print.
Coach Outlet Garden Plaid Print Oblong Scarf in Pink/Yellow
Scarves are an easy way to accessorize this spring. Whether you’re wearing it around your neck to keep warm or over your head to control your tresses, this item offers both style and practicality.
Coach Outlet Long Zip Around Wallet With Popsicle Print
This popsicle print wallet is perfect for spring and summer. Earning a 4.6-star rating out of more than 380 reviews, shoppers call this item "the only wallet you'll ever need."
