OMG! This sleek Coach Outlet bag is $292 off — plus 10 more deals starting at $31

The long weekend may be over, but Yahoo Canada has the perfect pick-me-up to jolt you out of the post Labour Day blues.

Thanks to Coach Outlet's massive clearance sale, shoppers can score incredible deals on some of the brand's hottest items. We're talking up to 65 per cent off trendy tote bags, cute wristlets and more.

The online retailer frequently updates their clearance page to include some of the most in-demand styles, and this week is no exception. If you're looking to add a new purse or wallet to your collection, why not give your accessory arsenal a little refresh just in time for fall?

Right now, save big on backpacks, wallets, totes and more. Read on to check out 11 of the best deals from Coach Outlet's clearance page that you won't want to miss.

Lillie Carryall in Gold/Rouge (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Save almost $300 on Coach Outlet's top-rated Lillie Carryall. One shopper says "this bag is beautiful, high quality and has space to fit all of your important daily belongings."

$158 $450 at Coach Outlet

Save 65%: Ellie File Bag With Spaced Floral Field Print

Ellie File Bag With Spaced Floral Field Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Made from printed coated canvas and smooth leather, this purse features an adjustable strap for shoulder or crossbody use.

$122 $350 at Coach Outlet

Gallery Tote in Signature Canvas Silver/Graphite/Black (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Out of almost 1400 reviews, shoppers have given this classy tote bag a solid 4.5-star rating for its "versatility" and "functionality."

$169 $350 at Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet in SV/Pale Lime (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Crafted from crossgrain leather, this cute wristlet comes with two credit card slots, zip-top closure and an attached wrist strap. If green isn't your colour, this item also comes in blue, brown, pink, purple and red.

$31 $88 at Coach Outlet

Mollie Bucket Bag in Gold/Denim (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Coach Outlet's newest bucket bag features snap closure, a centre zip compartment and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody use.

$249 $450 at Coach Outlet

Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas Gold/Chalk/Glacier White (Photo via Coach Outlet)

"This wallet is both beautiful and functional. It has a place for cards, change and lots of extra space. I love this wallet!" writes a Coach Outlet shopper. Need we say more?

$119 $298 at Coach Outlet

Save 65%: Logo Script Enamel Slider Bracelet

Logo Script Enamel Slider Bracelet (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Did you know that Coach also makes jewellery? Score this "adorable" slider bracelet for $34! One shopper says "it makes the perfect gift."

$34 $98 at Coach Outlet

Court Backpack in Gold/Pink (Photo via Coach Outlet)

School may be back in full force, but that doesn't mean the backpack hunt ceases to exist. Coach's popular Court Backpack is currently 65 per cent off and is available in six fall colours.

$158 $450 at Coach Outlet

Save 65%: Jamie Camera Bag In Rainbow Signature Canvas

Jamie Camera Bag In Rainbow Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This camera bag, made exclusively for Pride Month, features inside pockets, fabric lining and an outside open pocket. At $246 off, what do you have to lose?

$132 $378 at Coach Outlet

Save 65%: Multicolored Textured Blanket Scarf

Multicolored Textured Blanket Scarf (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Although this scarf has only received a handful of reviews, it's already earned a perfect 5-star rating. Made from 100 per cent wool, this scarf will keep you warm and cozy this fall.

$80 $228 at Coach Outlet

Save 65%: Tech Wallet In Signature Canvas With Stripe Heart Print

Tech Wallet In Signature Canvas With Stripe Heart Print (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This "fabulous" tech wallet fits all iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models. It also comes with six credit card slots, an ID window and an outside zip pocket.

$104 $298 at Coach Outlet

