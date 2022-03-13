Coach latest sale finds include this timeless tote for under $300
A wardrobe refresh for spring includes upgrading your handbag for something colourful and oh-so stylish.
For those looking to shop and save, Coach's latest markdowns include timeless handbags of all styles that deserve to be seen on your arm for up to 50 per cent off.
One stand-out find from the luxury brand's sale is the Willow Tote In Colorblock With Signature Canvas Interior (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.), currently marked down by 30 per cent.
The structured pebbled leather tote designed to carry your day-to-day essentials.
The tote features two open pockets with a zippered interior and turnlock and magnetic snap closures to help keep your valuables organized while you’re on the go.
The bag itself is large enough to carry a 13” laptop and includes four feet at the base of the bag to protect the quality of your tote.
The Willow Tote has earned a 4.6-star rating from Coach shoppers who have called the classic look an “elegant” bag with “enough room” to hold your essentials for work.
“It’s very sturdy and beautiful,” one shopper wrote. “I get so many compliments.”
“This tote is a great everyday work bag,” another said, adding that the leather is “really soft” and the bag is “very functional.”
“It’s a classic look with lots of room inside,” a shopper wrote.
Some shoppers have complained that there aren't exterior pockets for additional storage, while others have said they wish there were some extra interior pockets, aside from the one large zippered pocket in the middle of the bag.
We've gathered more Coach sale finds to shop and save before it's too late!
Coach Swinger Bag With Chain
This sleek ‘80s-inspired bag features a statement gold chain and removable crossbody strap.
Coach Beat Saddle Bag
This compact bag features exterior and interior pockets as well as a snap closure and Coach buckle detail that delivers effortless style points.
Coach 3 in 1 Wallet
This compact pebbled leather wallet can hold up to eight credit card slots and features a removable ID insert for days when you want to travel light.
Coach Sculpted Signature Square Frame Sunglasses
Add instant glamour to your look with these tortoiseshell sunglasses with 100 per cent UV protection.
Coach Noa Pop Up Messenger In Colorblock
This pearlized leather bag is the go-to when you want to travel light with just the basics.
Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
This reimagined take on Coach’s ‘70s staple features bold colour blocking, classic hardware detailing and detachable shoulder straps.
Coach Shay Shoulder Bag
If you're looking for a bag you can reach for time and time again and wear any time of the year, this Shay Shoulder Bag in a rich navy colour might be for you.
Coach Accordion Zip Wallet
Upgrade your wallet to this bright crossgrain leather wallet with a full-length bill compartment and room to hold 12 credit card slots.
Coach Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
If you're not a fan of the Willow Tote, this shoulder bag features a roomy slouch design with large interior pockets and zippered enclosure.
Coach League Belt Bag In Signature Canvas With Patches
This trendy belt bag in signature canvas can be worn around the waist or over your shoulder to deliver a hands-free streetstyle approved look.
