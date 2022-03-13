Coach latest sale finds include this timeless tote for under $300

DEAL ALERT:

Elizabeth Di Filippo
·Lifestyle & Features Editor
·3 min read
Coach Canada's latest sale finds include this top-rated tote bag for spring.

A wardrobe refresh for spring includes upgrading your handbag for something colourful and oh-so stylish.

For those looking to shop and save, Coach's latest markdowns include timeless handbags of all styles that deserve to be seen on your arm for up to 50 per cent off.

One stand-out find from the luxury brand's sale is the Willow Tote In Colorblock With Signature Canvas Interior (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.), currently marked down by 30 per cent.

Willow Tote In Colorblock With Signature Canvas Interior- Coach Canada

$298 $425 at Coach Canada

$245 $350 at Coach US

The structured pebbled leather tote designed to carry your day-to-day essentials.

The tote features two open pockets with a zippered interior and turnlock and magnetic snap closures to help keep your valuables organized while you’re on the go.

The bag itself is large enough to carry a 13” laptop and includes four feet at the base of the bag to protect the quality of your tote.

The Willow Tote has earned a 4.6-star rating from Coach shoppers who have called the classic look an “elegant” bag with “enough room” to hold your essentials for work.

Willow Tote In Colorblock With Signature Canvas Interior - Coach Canada.

“It’s very sturdy and beautiful,” one shopper wrote. “I get so many compliments.”

“This tote is a great everyday work bag,” another said, adding that the leather is “really soft” and the bag is “very functional.”

“It’s a classic look with lots of room inside,” a shopper wrote.

Some shoppers have complained that there aren't exterior pockets for additional storage, while others have said they wish there were some extra interior pockets, aside from the one large zippered pocket in the middle of the bag.

We've gathered more Coach sale finds to shop and save before it's too late!

Coach Swinger Bag With Chain

Swinger Bag With Chain - Coach Canada

This sleek ‘80s-inspired bag features a statement gold chain and removable crossbody strap.

$213 $425 at Coach

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Coach Beat Saddle Bag

Beat Saddle Bag- Coach Canada

This compact bag features exterior and interior pockets as well as a snap closure and Coach buckle detail that delivers effortless style points.

$330 $550 at Coach

Coach 3 in 1 Wallet

3 in 1 Wallet - Coach Canada

This compact pebbled leather wallet can hold up to eight credit card slots and features a removable ID insert for days when you want to travel light.

$135 $240 at Coach

Coach Sculpted Signature Square Frame Sunglasses

Sculpted Signature Square Frame Sunglasses- Coach Canada

Add instant glamour to your look with these tortoiseshell sunglasses with 100 per cent UV protection.

$117 $233 at Coach

Coach Noa Pop Up Messenger In Colorblock

Noa Pop Up Messenger In Colorblock - Coach Canada

This pearlized leather bag is the go-to when you want to travel light with just the basics.

$135 $225 at Coach

Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag In Colorblock

Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag In Colorblock

This reimagined take on Coach’s ‘70s staple features bold colour blocking, classic hardware detailing and detachable shoulder straps.

$347 $495 at Coach

Coach Shay Shoulder Bag

Shay Shoulder Bag - Coach Canada

If you're looking for a bag you can reach for time and time again and wear any time of the year, this Shay Shoulder Bag in a rich navy colour might be for you.

$298 $425 at Coach

Coach Accordion Zip Wallet

Accordion Zip Wallet- Coach Canada

Upgrade your wallet to this bright crossgrain leather wallet with a full-length bill compartment and room to hold 12 credit card slots.

$135 $225 at Coach

Coach Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock

Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock - Coach Canada

If you're not a fan of the Willow Tote, this shoulder bag features a roomy slouch design with large interior pockets and zippered enclosure.

$298 $425 at Coach

Coach League Belt Bag In Signature Canvas With Patches

League Belt Bag In Signature Canvas With Patches- Coach Canada

This trendy belt bag in signature canvas can be worn around the waist or over your shoulder to deliver a hands-free streetstyle approved look.

$347 $495 at Coach

