This $90 vacuum is one of my favourite Amazon finds — here's my honest review

Our editor put this popular affordable model to the test.

Psst! Coach is having a huge summer sale right now with up to 50% off

Meaghan Wray
·3 min read

Coach&#39;s major summer sale is on now &#x002014; save big on handbags, wallets, shoes and more.
Coach's major summer sale is on now — save big on handbags, wallets, shoes and more.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nothing says summer like a new handbag or pair of sunglasses.

Replace a well-loved bag, cop a new cosmetic case or snag your new favourite pair of poolside slides during Coach's epic summer sale of up to 50 per cent off men's and women's styles.

There are plenty of styles, silhouettes and colourways to suit every taste — but if you need some inspiration, we've rounded 12 of our favourite picks below. Interested? You won't want to sleep on these deals— like most Coach sale items, they won't last long!

Coach Ulla Slide

Ulla Slide (Photo via Coach)
Ulla Slide (Photo via Coach)

Pillowy comfort with a sporty, laidback look, these slides are embossed with the brand's signature "C" and promise all-day comfort. Plus, they're 100 per cent waterproof and perfect by the pool.

SHOP IT: Coach, $67 (originally $95)

Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Colorblock

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Colorblock (Photo via Coach)
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Colorblock (Photo via Coach)

What says summer better than a bright, bold handbag? This Tabby Shoulder Bag is a modern take on an archival 1970s Coach design. It features their signature "C" and two detachable straps to carry by hand, over the shoulder or across your body. 

SHOP IT: Coach, $248 (originally $495)

Coach Plaza Tote

Plaza Tote (Photo via Coach)
Plaza Tote (Photo via Coach)

Be the talk of the poolside with your brand-new leather tote. The Plaza Tote is named after the iconic hotel and fits a 13" laptop, a Coach charm and a secure magnetic closure. It also comes in five different colours: Powder blue, deep purple, black, white and tan.

SHOP IT: Coach, $255 (originally $425)

Coach Wyn Small Wallet In Coloblock Signature Canvas

Wyn Small Wallet In Coloblock Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach)
Wyn Small Wallet In Coloblock Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach)

Looking for a small wallet for all those new mini handbags you bought this year? Look no further than the Wyn Small Wallet. Don't let its size fool you—its tri-fold style boasts seven card slots and a full-length bill compartment.

SHOP IT: Coach, $75 (originally $125)

Coach Swinger Bag

Swinger Bag (Photo via Coach)
Swinger Bag (Photo via Coach)

Part of The Coach Originals, the Swinger Bag is inspired by an 1980s Coach design and features glovetanned leather, their iconic turnlock closure and a zip-top that sits just beneath the underarm.

SHOP IT: Coach, $245 (originally $250)

Coach Willis Top Handle 18

Willis Top Handle 18 (Photo via Coach)
Willis Top Handle 18 (Photo via Coach)

Another bag from The Coach Originals, the Willis is a structure everyday bag made from buttery leather. It can be worn crossbody or carried by the top handle, and comes in six different colours from tan to bubblegum pink.

SHOP IT: Coach, $298 (originally $425)

Coach Skinny Wallet

Skinny Wallet (Photo via Coach)
Skinny Wallet (Photo via Coach)

Made from smooth, refined calf leather, the Skinny Wallet is complete with 15 card slots, three full-length bill compartments, an ID window and a zippered coin pocket—all in one slender package.

SHOP IT: Coach, $123 (originally $175)

Coach Varick Square Sunglasses

Varick Square Sunglasses (Photo via Coach)
Varick Square Sunglasses (Photo via Coach)

Minimalist and retro, the Varick Square Sunglasses are lightweight and durable and have scratch-resistant lenses.

SHOP IT: Coach, $128 (originally $255)

Coach Sunglass Case Bag Charm With Horse And Carriage Print

Sunglass Case Bag Charm With Horse And Carriage Print
Sunglass Case Bag Charm With Horse And Carriage Print

Keep your brand-new sunnies safe in this adorable sunglass case that attaches to your favourite bag. Protect your eyeware from scratches and damage in this adorable case featuring their signature turnlock closure.

SHOP IT: Coach, $57 (originally $95)

Coach Julienne Cosmetic Case 22 In Colorblock

Julienne Cosmetic Case 22 In Colorblock (Photo via Coach)
Julienne Cosmetic Case 22 In Colorblock (Photo via Coach)

Going somewhere? With things opening up again, you might need to think about replacing your old cosmetic case. This one is perfect for traveling across town or around the world, and features a domed shape with room for makeup, tall bottles, toiletries and more.

SHOP IT: Coach, $69 (originally $115)

Coach Ergo Shoulder Bag in Signature Jacquard

Ergo Shoulder Bag in Signature Jacquard (Photo via Coach)
Ergo Shoulder Bag in Signature Jacquard (Photo via Coach)

This hobo-style bag is based off an iconic Coach silhouette from the 1990s. It features a credit card slot and inside zip pocket.

SHOP IT: Coach, $198 (originally $395)

Coach Turnlock Backpack

Turnlock Backpack (Photo via Coach)
Turnlock Backpack (Photo via Coach)

This glovetanned leather bag is based on a 1997 Coach design, and is finished with their iconic turnlock, a spacious open compartment, an interior drawstring closure and more.

SHOP IT: Coach, $213 (originally $425)

